Axl Rose spars with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Twitter over coronavirus response

To paraphrase Guns N' Roses, take me down to the Paradise City, where the grass is green and they don't have Twitter.

The rock band's lead vocalist, Axl Rose, sparked a Twitter feud with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday, apparently over remarks Mnuchin made about domestic travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a Fox Business interview on Monday, the Treasury Secretary discussed the possibility of reopening international and domestic travel, saying, "This is a great time for people to explore America. A lot of people haven't seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon."

On Wednesday, Rose tweeted, "Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he's officially an a--hole."

Mnuchin responded later in the day, replying to Rose's tweet, "What have you done for the country lately?" followed by an emoji of the Liberian flag, before deleting the tweet and replacing the emoji with an American flag.

Referring to the gaffe, Rose replied, "My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model." He went on to slam the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, as well as Mnuchin's travel remarks, writing, "unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic."

?s=20

?s=20

Coincidentally, earlier this week, President Donald Trump toured a face mask manufacturing plant (without wearing a face mask) as Guns N' Roses' cover of "Live and Let Die" played over the loudspeaker. We'll just present that without comment.

Related content: