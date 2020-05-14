Axl Rose selling 'Live N' Let Die With COVID 45' T-shirts after Trump advisor feud

Axl Rose is taking his Twitter feud with Donald Trump's administration and turning it into a fundraiser for a good cause.

Guns N' Roses is selling a T-shirt referencing the band's cover of Paul McCartney's 1973 song "Live and Let Die," which was played while Trump was at a photo op at an Arizona Honeywell plant manufacturing N95 protective masks earlier this month.

The T-shirt says "Live N' Let Die with COVID 45." Trump is the 45th president so the shirt seems to suggest the pandemic is Trump's to own. All the proceeds from the T-shirt go to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares.

Previously, Rose got into an exchange on Twitter with the president's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

"It's official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he's officially an [a--hole,]" Rose tweeted last week, apparently in response to Mnuchin encouraging people to travel on Fox Business, noting that it's "a great time for people to explore America."

Mnuchin replied with a now-deleted tweet: "What have you done for the country lately?" For some reason, Mnuchin included an emoji of the flag of Liberia (which looks like the U.S. flag... but not that much). Mnuchin then tweeted again only with the American flag.

Rose referenced Mnuchin's flag confusion and replied: "My bad I didn't get we're hoping 2 emulate Liberia's economic model but on the real unlike this admin I'm not responsible for 70k+ deaths n' unlike u I don't hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n' go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic."