Lavigne later addressed the moment, saying, "Now nobody try anything this time. The Canadian is gonna come out in me and I'll f--- a b---- up."

Avril Lavigne tells topless stage crasher to 'get the f--- off' during awards show speech

Ag topless protestor crashed Avril Lavigne's presentation during the Canadian Juno Awards on Monday night, and the "Sk8er Boi" singer wasn't having it.

Lavigne was setting up a performance by Canadian star AP Dhillon when a woman, seemingly protesting the Ontario government's proposal to build tens of thousands of homes on protected land, walked up on the stage with her.

A protestor interrupts Avril Lavigne speaking onstage at the 2023 JUNO Awards at Rogers Place on March 13, 2023 in Edmonton, Canada. Avril Lavigne confronts a topless protestor who crashed her speech during the Juno Awards | Credit: Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

Phrases "land back," "save the green belt," and "stop logging old growth now" were written on her skin, with pasties covering her breasts.

Lavigne attempted to continue her speech as the camera person did the most to angle the stage crasher off screen, but the singer eventually said something.

"Get the f--- off. Get the f--- off, b----," Lavigne said while laughing, as security escorted the woman away.

The singer addressed the moment later on in the show when she accepted the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. "Now nobody try anything this time," she said at the start of her acceptance speech. "The Canadian is gonna come out in me and I'll f--- a b---- up."

Later on social media, Lavigne tweeted, "Thanks to my amazing fans for voting for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award. This is my 10th Juno Award and 4th Fan Choice Award. Let's keep rocking and cheers to the next 20 years! P.S. - 'Get the f--- off b----!'"

Watch video of the interaction in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.