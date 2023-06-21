The pop star recounted the ordeal on social media, days after Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a cell phone during another performance.

Man slaps Ava Max on stage during concert: 'He scratched the inside of my eye'

Days after Bebe Rexha was hit by a cell phone during a recent performance, fellow pop star Ava Max was assaulted on stage while she performed at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," the 29-year-old "Sweet But Psycho" singer tweeted Wednesday morning, after video surfaced of a man rushing the stage and hitting her in the face on Tuesday evening.

"He's never coming to a show again," she continued, alongside posting two devil emojis. "Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

A representative for Max did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. EW has reached out to the LAPD for more information.

In a video shared Tuesday night by a concert attendee, a man can be seen tussling with Max's security as he approaches her, before his arm makes contact with her face while she dances. Max briefly holds her hand up to her face while she twirls, but continues on with the show before leaving the stage in the middle of the set.

Ava Max Ava Max | Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the NYPD confirmed to EW that 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly throwing his cell phone at Rexha while she performed in New York City. Rexha was taken by paramedics to a hospital and received treatment. She later posted a video of herself after the incident, with her left eye appearing swollen and bruised from the blow.

