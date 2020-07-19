August Alsina drops song 'Entanglements' following Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk episode

You know August Alsina had something to say when Jada Pinkett Smith revealed the two had an "entanglement," and the singer is sharing his side of the story with a new song.

On Saturday, Alsina dropped the track titled, what else, "Entanglements," featuring Rick Ross. In it, he responds to Pinkett Smith's claim on her Red Table Talk show that their relationship was an "entanglement" that her husband Will Smith knew about. She also said she and Smith were separated during the affair.

In the song, Alsina reveals more about their dalliance.

"Girl I know that we don't call it a relationship, but you're still f—in' with me," he sang. "Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets. Entanglements, is when you're tangled up with me."

The artist also criticizes Pinkett Smith, saying it was "cold hearted" of her for using him when she left Smith. He goes on to mention an unnamed jealous man, with the lyrics pointing to Smith.

"I'ma pull up when he dip / He's always think me and you f—in'/ If he see me, he gon' trip," Alsina sang in one verse.

The term "entanglement" became Twitter's word of the month following the Red Table Talk with Pinkett Smith and the Independence Day star. The latest episode set the record for the most views in 24 hours for a Facebook Watch original episode, with more than 15 million views reported in less than a day.

The couple sat down to clear the air, after Alsina claimed that about four years ago, Smith gave his blessing for Alsina to be with his wife — an assertion the couple denied.

“What August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Pinkett Smith said on the show.

The actress said because she and Smith were on a break, she doesn't "really look at it as a transgression at all." Eventually, Alsina broke off contact with her, and she said she hasn't heard from him since. The Smiths went on to reconcile and get back together.

"I was done with your ass, but marriages have that, though," Smith said, laughing. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out a way to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy."

It seems like everything's settled, but with Alsina seemingly addressing Smith in the song, and all the memes of the sad actor going around social media, perhaps it's time for a Will Smith response track?

Listen to "Entanglements" below: