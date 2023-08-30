August 08, singer-songwriter and producer, dies at 31

Ray Davon Jacobs, the Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer known by the stage name August 08, has died at 31.

His record label, Def Jam, confirmed his death in a statement posted to social media Tuesday. "The entire Def Jam family mourns the tragic loss of Ray 'August 08' Jacobs," the statement said. "A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician and a singular artist, August will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones."

An L.A. native, August 08 got into making music by experimenting with the software Fruity Loops with his cousins, and eventually decided to pursue a career in the recording industry.

His biggest hit was the 2017 DJ Khaled song "I'm the One," which hit the top spot on the Billboard charts. August 08 co-wrote the track, which features Justin Bieber, Quavo, Lil Wayne, and Chance the Rapper. He also worked on Wale's "Fashion Week," featuring G-Eazy, and Sabrina Claudio's "Orion's Belt," among other songs.

As a performer, August 08 had a blossoming career. His debut solo album was 2018's Father, which he followed with 2019's Happy Endings With an Asterisk and 2020's Emotional Cuh. His major-label debut came last year with Seasick, a two-part project comprising Towards the Sun and Towards the Moon. ScHoolboy Q, Joji and Jhené Aiko are among the artists featured on Seasick.

August 08's most recent single was "Bruises," released in June.

August 08 August 08 | Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Among the many friends, fans, and colleagues paying tribute to August 08 in the wake of his death was his former music collective 88rising.

In a statement posted to social media, the company wrote, "RIP August the kindest and most talented genius you will be missed beyond words. Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years. We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song. Your energy, guidance and care gave so much inspiration and strength that will be carried on always. Thank you for helping us be brave. We will miss you so much, love you August."