Ariana Grande teases 'Positions' single and album release date

The countdown begins!

Ariana Grande announced Saturday that her upcoming track "Positions," as well as her sixth album of the same name, will arrive later this month. The singer first revealed the name of the collection and its title track with a slo-mo video of her typing on a keyboard, and later tweeted the website link with the countdown to their releases.

The single drops Friday, Oct. 23, while the album is slated for Friday, Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween.

A few days earlier, Grande teased that she couldn't wait to give fans an album in October, which came as a pleasant surprise.

Back in May, Grande said in an interview that she wouldn't be releasing a full project during quarantine (although to be fair, we had no idea it would last this long at the time).

“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now,” Grande said on Apple Music's "At Home" series. “Because other than this, it’s a really tricky time for all of that.”

Besides the title track, Grande strongly hinted that her unreleased song "Nasty" would make it onto Positions. After announcing the forthcoming album, Grande went on a spree liking fans' tweets speculating the song's inclusion.

Positions follows 2019's thank u next, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and broke the record for biggest streaming week ever for a pop album.