Gone, but never forgotten.

Ariana Grande is paying subtle tribute to her late ex, Mac Miller, with Friday's release of the deluxe edition of her first album, Yours Truly. The release, which celebrates her debut's 10th anniversary, features new live versions of some of its songs, including "The Way," her first collaboration with the rapper.

In a visual of the new version of the song posted to Grande's YouTube page, she pays homage to Miller by fading out the background of the clip except for the words "Feat. Mac Miller," which glow in white at the end. Additionally, this new version features an orchestral string section over Miller's second rap verse instead of the instrumental that was in the original. The song is otherwise unchanged.

Grande and Miller first collaborated on the track in 2013, and later dated from 2016 to 2018. They broke up just months before Miller died of an accidental overdose in September 2018. He was 26.

The "Thank U, Next" singer previously paid tribute to Miller in an Instagram post shortly after his death. "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it," Grande wrote.

The singer continued, "we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

"The Way," which was released as the first single from Yours Truly in March 2013, was Grande's first to land on the Billboard Hot 100, premiering at No. 10. The singer and rapper worked on several other songs together, including, "Into You (Mac Miller Remix)" and "My Favorite Part."