Ariana Grande releasing new album this month

Surprise! Ariana Grande is releasing a new album by the end of October.

The "thank u, next" singer tweeted the announcement about her sixth studio album on Wednesday by simply saying "I can't wait to give you my album this month."

The singer has long been teasing news about the project she and fans refer to as AG6, tweeting about how she was "turning in mixes" last week.

Plus, she has shared snippets of new music here and there, on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, including the one below from March.

While the release of her last studio album thank u, next, was all the way in February of last year, Grande has steadily put out music. With "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga, Grande became the first and only artist to have debuted four singles at the top of the Hot 100.

Grande has not shared what the name of her sixth studio album will be, but without any delays, it's expected to be released by the end of October.