Ariana Grande marries real estate agent Dalton Gomez

The 'Let Me Love You' singer ties the knot!

This is, the part when, we tell you, Ariana Grande has said, "I do."

The "Break Free" singer tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, EW has confirmed.

A representative for Grande told EW's sister publication, PEOPLE, that the pair celebrated their nuptials with no more than two-dozen guests.

"They got married," Grande's rep told the magazine. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana Grande; Dalton Gomez Ariana Grande has been dating Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, since early 2020. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Aaron Kirman Group

According to TMZ, the wedding happened this past weekend at the couple's Montecito, Calif., home.

Grande revealed news of her engagement last December, sharing a series of photos on Instagram, showing her cuddled up with Gomez — a real estate agent — and sporting major bling. "forever n then some," she captioned the slideshow.

People reported the couple's relationship began in Jan. 2020. They also appeared in the video for Ari's single with Justin Bieber "Stuck With U" last year.

Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. News that the couple had ended their engagement broke in October 2018.