Ariana Grande honors Manchester bombing victims four years after attack: 'My heart is with you'

Ariana Grande is once again paying tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on the fourth anniversary of the 2017 attack, which claimed the lives of 22 victims.

"Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round..... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one," Grande wrote on her Instagram story. "Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the lobby of the arena, shortly following a concert by Grande. More than 800 people were wounded in the attack. On her Instagram story, the singer also shared an image with the names of the 22 people who were killed in the bombing.

Grande has repeatedly honored the bombing victims in the past, including hosting a benefit concert two weeks later in June 2017, with proceeds going toward the British Red Cross and the support of victims and their families. In 2018, she shared a letter she wrote to fans after the attack on an episode of her YouTube docuseries Dangerous Woman Diaries.

"The spirit of the people of Manchester, the families affected by this horrendous tragedy, and my fans around the world have permanently impacted all of us for the rest of our lives," the musician wrote in the letter. "Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated. To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment."