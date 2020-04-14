Ariana Grande, High School Musical cast join Disney Family Singalong special

Image zoom The Disney Channel. Inset: Getty Images

The cast of High School Musical might not physically reunite anytime soon, but that doesn't mean they can't show they're all in this together. Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and other cast members from the popular 2006 film will be performing "We're All in This Together" as part of The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday, April 16, on ABC.

The network also announced on Monday that Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Darren Criss, and more stars will be performing Disney classics during the musical special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

The singalong event will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney songs from their homes. Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Tori Kelly, and Marcus Scribner have also been added to the star-studded list.

Joining Tisdale and Hudgens for the performance of “We’re All in This Together” are the stars from HSM, The Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and beyond, including HSM director Kenny Ortega, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, and more surprise appearances.

As a last-minute addition, Zac Efron will also be sending a message during the special, Ortega told Deadline. “We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” the director told the outlet.

Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin will reunite for a rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

Previously announced celebrity guests include Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Thomas Rhett, and John Stamos.

The television event will feature a vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth and an introduction by Elle Fanning. Performances will include Lovato and Bublé singing "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella, Grande singing "I Won’t Say I’m in Love" from Hercules, and Darren Criss doing his rendition of “I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book.

With an animated character to guide the onscreen lyrics, audiences can follow along with celebrities as they sing classic Disney tunes.

Here are additional performances to expect:

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It's a Small World” – John Stamos

"Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

