Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion enjoy a girls' night in '34+35' remix video

Pass the champagne!

On Friday, Ariana Grande dropped the new music video for the remix of "34+35" featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. The video sees the ladies enjoying a slumber party in a fancy hotel suite, sipping champagne, making home movies, and lounging poolside. Grande even calls for room service at one point, ordering more bubbles, fries (natch), and a "flaming dessert...those ones that catch on fire."

Alongside four other tracks, the "34+35" remix will be added to the deluxe version of Grande's Billboard 200 No. 1 album Positions set to be released on Feb. 19. On Monday, the singer teased the deluxe album's release, posting pics on social media of a bathroom mirror with the names "Ari, Doja, Meg" scrawled on it, as well as a new tracklist for her sixth studio album.

Grande released Positions in October last year, featuring the original '34+35′ as well as tracks featuring The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and a second song with Doja.

