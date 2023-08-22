Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato both split from music manager Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber recently denied that he too is looking to part ways with Braun, his manager of 15 years.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are both saying "thank u, next" to music manager Scooter Braun.

A source close to the situation confirmed to EW on Monday that Grande has parted ways with Braun, after signing with the mogul back in 2013. The two first started working together on Grande's first album, Yours Truly, which marks its 10th anniversary next week. The split was first reported by Puck News co-founder Matt Belloni on social media.

As for Lovato, EW has confirmed that the pop star is searching for new management after splitting from Braun last month. A source close to the situation says the move was mutual and amicable. According to a Billboard report, it was "time for Lovato to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects." Per the outlet, Lovato is currently having conversations with potential new candidates. Lovato signed with Braun in 2019.

A representative for Braun declined to comment.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Scooter Braun Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Scooter Braun | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Jason Mendez/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

News of Grande and Lovato's departures follows a Puck report last week indicating that Justin Bieber, who first linked up with Braun way back in 2008, was also potentially seeking new management. But representatives for Bieber and Braun have since denied rumors of a split.

Singer and songwriter J Balvin, who like Lovato signed with Braun in 2019, parted ways with SB Projects in May and has since signed with Roc Nation.

Braun previously made headlines for a yearslong dispute with Taylor Swift over the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums, which Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired in 2019 and later sold to private equity company Shamrock Holdings. Swift ultimately decided to re-record her albums in a bid to own them for herself, with the next release, 1989 (Taylor's Version), slated for Oct. 27.

Braun's current roster includes Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, and more.