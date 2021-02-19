Ariana Grande drops deluxe Positions album with four new songs

Ariana Grande is giving us some new Positions!

The singer, who dropped her sixth album in October, released its deluxe version on Thursday night. The 19-track project includes the previously released "34+35" remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as "someone like you," "test drive," "worst behavior," and "main thing."

Grande has teased the deluxe album for a few weeks now, but remained secretive about the new tracks, aside from the remix to "34+35."

Positions features collaborations with Doja on "motive," the Weeknd on "off the table," and Ty Dolla $ign on "safety net." Leading up to its release, Grande wrote that it was her favorite record to date "for many reasons."

"i really can't wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me," she added.

Fans certainly seemed to love the sultry and sensual project, with EW's Malcolm-Aimé Musoni championing Positions as the "horny album we needed this year."

The singer has premiered plenty of new projects since dropping the album, including her Netflix concert doc Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You in December, and also appeared in Mariah Carey's Christmas special that same month. Oh, and she got engaged!

Listen to the deluxe Positions below: