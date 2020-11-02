Ariana Grande breaks her own record with 'Positions' No. 1 debut on the Hot 100

It looks like Ariana Grande's favorite position is at the top of the charts.

The pop star's newest single, "Positions," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, extending her record as the artist with the most songs to debut at No. 1 — this being her fifth.

Additionally, with the success earlier in the year of her duets "Stuck With You" and "Rain on Me," with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, Grande has become the first artist in history to debut three songs at No. 1 in a single year.

As far as No. 1 hits go in general, the last artist to have three in a year was Drake in 2018, and he was the first to do so since the monster runs Rihanna and Katy Perry were on in 2010 (with Rihanna having four and Perry having three No. 1s that year).

Upon seeing the news, Grande congratulated her collaborators on Twitter, and said, “Thank u so much everyone for showing this song so much love 🥺♥︎ it is such an honor.”

Grande released her sixth album, Positions, on Oct. 30, meaning there’s a chance she could break her own record again next week, should another one of her songs surpass the title track.