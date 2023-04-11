The singer posted a rare personal statement on her TikTok to call for more sensitivity talking about others' bodies.

Ariana Grande is saying thank u, next to recent "concerns" about her weight.

In a post to TikTok on Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer got candid about her thoughts on fans sharing their feelings about her body online.

"I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," Grande said in the three-minute video. "If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy — we just shouldn't. We should really work towards not doing that as much."

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande addresses social media's 'concern' over her weight | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like that I think we should help each other work towards," she added. "Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer."

The Wicked star, who appeared sans makeup and in comfy sweats in the vid, pointed out that there are many "different kinds of beautiful."

"Personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she said. "I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy,' but that in fact wasn't my healthy."

She added that you never know what someone is going through, and even if you're coming from a place of genuine care, "that person probably is working on it or has a support system they are working on it with."

Grande ended her video (above) by reminding fans, "I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through — no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had or not, or anything. I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings."

Grande is currently hard at work filming the film adaptation to the beloved Broadway musical Wicked. The "Thank U, Next" singer has been tapped to play Glinda to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. Just a few weeks ago, the two shared a behind-the-scenes look at the project on their collective Instagrams, with the simple caption, "Up to (no) good."

Director Jon M. Chu announced last year that Wicked would be divided into two movies slated to be released on Christmas in 2024 and 2025, respectively.