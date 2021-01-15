Ariana Grande drops '34+35' remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

The Positions song just got even more horny.

Did you stay up all night for Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat? As promised, Grande dropped the new remix of her song "34+35" with her two other hit-makers at midnight, and it's even more saucy than you remember.

Grande had been teasing a new remix of the track from her Positions album earlier this week. On Thursday, she revealed the identities of her collaborators.

This marks a first-time collaboration for Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, though the pop singer previously worked with Doja Cat on "Motive," another track off Positions. Grande released Positions at the end of October last year.

Listen to the new version above, which is also available on streaming platforms.