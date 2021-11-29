The R&B singer says she was taken into custody for reacting to someone racially profiling her.

'Pressure' singer Ari Lennox arrested at Amsterdam airport, says she was racially profiled

R&B singer Ari Lennox, behind singles like "Shea Butter Baby" and "Pressure," was arrested Monday at an Amsterdam Airport.

Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at the Schiphol airport where the incident took place, tell Reuters that Lennox was taken into custody for being drunk in public and aggressive towards an airline official. But Lennox tweeted that racial discrimination was involved.

"F--- Amsterdam security. They hate Black people," Lennox tweeted Monday. She then followed this remark with, "I just want to go home. I'll never leave my house again." She added, "Wow."

Minutes later, Lennox confirmed she was being arrested.

Her last tweet before going silent on the platform reads, "I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me."

"Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down," Dutch police spokesperson Robert van Kapel told Reuters. "That's why she had to be taken into custody."

A representative for Lennox's label, Dreamville Records, didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Lennox had just performed opposite Summer Walker on stage at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday night at the Apollo Theater in New York City. Video of the performance was posted online by BET.

Born Courtney Shanade Salter, the Washington, D.C. native released her first EP, titled Pho, in 2016 through Dreamville Records, J. Cole's record label. She was the first female artist to sign with them. She released her first studio album, Shea Butter Baby, in 2019.

