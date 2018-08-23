The most captivating photos of Aretha Franklin you've probably never seen

From her gospel beginnings in the early ’50s to her 2014 cover of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” Aretha Franklin — who died Aug. 16 at 76 — wowed audiences with the power of her incomparably intense and instantly recognizable mezzo-soprano. Ahead, we look back at some of her most captivating performance and behind-the-scenes photos.

Pictured: Franklin in New York’s Central Park in 1968.