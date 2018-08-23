The most captivating photos of Aretha Franklin you've probably never seen

EW Staff
August 23, 2018 at 01:00 PM EDT
<p>From her gospel beginnings in the early &rsquo;50s to her 2014 cover of Adele&rsquo;s &ldquo;Rolling in the Deep,&rdquo; Aretha Franklin &mdash; who <a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/08/16/aretha-franklin-queen-of-soul-dies/">died Aug. 16 at 76</a> &mdash; wowed audiences with the power of her incomparably intense and instantly recognizable mezzo-soprano. Ahead, we look back at some of her most captivating performance and behind-the-scenes photos.</p> <p>Pictured: Franklin in New York&#8217;s Central Park in 1968.</p>
The Queen of Soul, long may she reign

From her gospel beginnings in the early ’50s to her 2014 cover of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” Aretha Franklin — who died Aug. 16 at 76 — wowed audiences with the power of her incomparably intense and instantly recognizable mezzo-soprano. Ahead, we look back at some of her most captivating performance and behind-the-scenes photos.

Pictured: Franklin in New York’s Central Park in 1968.

Posing for a portrait circa 1970
Singing ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ at Madison Square Garden in 1968
Backstage before a performance at Symphony Hall in Newark, New Jersey, in 1969
With Stevie Wonder during a BET Honors dinner at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., in 2012
Photo session with Art Kane in 1967
Posing for a portrait in 1973
Posing for a portrait in Los Angeles in 1980
Holding a copy of her album Soul ’69 in the Atlantic Records studios in New York in 1969
In the studio with Jerry Jemmott, Spooner Oldham, Tommy Cogbill, Jimmy Johnson, Roger Hawkins, and Arif Mardin in 1968
Performing with Mariah Carey for VH1 Divas Live in 1998
View of the Apollo Theater in New York in 1971
To read more on Aretha Franklin's legacy, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now.
EW's tribute issue

To read more on Aretha Franklin’s legacy, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

