The most captivating photos of Aretha Franklin you've probably never seen

The Queen of Soul, long may she reign
Heilemann/Camera Press/Redux
Posing for a portrait circa 1970
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Singing ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ at Madison Square Garden in 1968
© Walter Iooss Jr./Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire
Backstage before a performance at Symphony Hall in Newark, New Jersey, in 1969
Walter Iooss/Getty Images
With Stevie Wonder during a BET Honors dinner at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., in 2012
Kris Connor/Getty Images
Photo session with Art Kane in 1967
Art Kane
Posing for a portrait in 1973
Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
Posing for a portrait in Los Angeles in 1980
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Holding a copy of her album Soul ’69 in the Atlantic Records studios in New York in 1969
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
In the studio with Jerry Jemmott, Spooner Oldham, Tommy Cogbill, Jimmy Johnson, Roger Hawkins, and Arif Mardin in 1968
David Gahr/Getty Images
Performing with Mariah Carey for VH1 Divas Live in 1998
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
View of the Apollo Theater in New York in 1971
Tyrone Dukes/The New York Times/Redux
EW's tribute issue
(c) 1968 Paul McCartney. Photographer: Linda McCartney
