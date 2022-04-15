'We Ready' rapper Archie Eversole fatally shot by his brother at 37, police say

Arthur "Archie" Eversole, the Atlanta rapper best known for his 2002 hit "We Ready," died April 3 after being shot at a gas station nine days earlier. He was 37.

DeKalb County police said Thursday that Eversole's brother, Alexander Kraus, has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Eversole was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station just east of Atlanta on March 25, authorities said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

According to police, officers located Kraus near the gas station in question on the night of the shooting, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail. Per the Associated Press, it was unclear as of Thursday if Kraus has a lawyer who could be reached for comment.

Archie Eversole Archie Eversole | Credit: Archie Eversole/Instagram

Eversole found chart success and local glory with "We Ready," which featured Bubba Sparxxx and sampled Steam's 1969 hit "Na Na Hey Kiss Him Goodbye." According to Billboard, in addition to reaching No. 64 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in July 2002, the song became the anthem for the Atlanta United soccer club.

The team said Thursday in a statement shared on Twitter that it was "heartbroken" over Eversole's "tragic passing."

The team added, "A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club's most fervent supporters. In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters' minds as 'We Ready' billows through the speakers for kickoff at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."