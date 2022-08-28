Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. While admitting to extramarital relationships, the musician has said they were consensual.

In a report published by Pitchfork, three women claimed they were subjected to inappropriate sexual interactions with the musician during overlapping periods from 2016 to 2020, when they were between the ages of 18 and 23 and Butler was between 36 and 39. The women said the interactions, which included alleged nonconsensual touching and kissing and receiving unsolicited nude photos from Butler, were inappropriate given the power dynamics.

A fourth person, who is gender-fluid and uses they/them pronouns, alleged that Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015: Once in a car and again when he showed up at their apartment unsolicited, despite various text messages that told him not to come. Butler "pinned me up against the wall and was aggressively grabbing my body and sticking his tongue down my throat," they alleged. "It was an attempt to be sexy, and it was so not OK in the context."

Pitchfork reportedly viewed screenshots of messages and interviewed friends and family members who corroborated the numerous allegations, which Butler has vehemently denied. The musician admitted to the extramarital relationships, but claimed they were consensual in a statement. He added that his wife, longtime partner and fellow Arcade Fire singer and multi-instrumentalist Régine Chassagne, was aware of his relationships.

Multiple women have accused Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler of sexual misconduct, allegations he has denied

"I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage," Butler told Pitchfork. "I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud." He claimed "every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults," adding, "It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise."

"I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false," he continued. "I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened. While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior." Butler, who has "been working hard on myself," then pointed to his mental health issues, childhood abuse, and past addiction.

Chassagne, who married Butler in 2003 and gave birth to their son in 2013, issued a statement of support, telling Pitchfork her husband would "never" touch a woman without consent.

"Win is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy," she said. "He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years. And for all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family. . . I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back."

A rep for Butler declined to comment further when reached by EW.

With additional reporting by Jason Lamphier.

