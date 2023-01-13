Whoa! You can score these popular noise-canceling Beats earbuds for 40 percent off today
If you are constantly getting tangled up in your headphone cords, it may be time to invest in a pair of game-changing earbuds. You might want to consider Apple's Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that have racked up more than 53,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and are currently 40 percent off.
Unlike Apple AirPods, these wireless earbuds feature a clip that goes behind your ears to keep them in place — especially handy when you're running on a treadmill or just running errands. Each earbud can last up to nine hours on a single charge, and you can get up to 24 hours of playback time by using the charging case that's included.
The wireless headphones also feature active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and dual setup that delivers exceptional sound whether you're listening to music, audiobooks, or your favorite podcast. Plus, the water-resistant earbuds are compatible with Apple and Android devices and have simple one-touch pairing with Bluetooth devices. In addition to tappable on-ear controls, the headphones have an in-ear deception, so they can sense when they're in your ear and will pause when you remove them.
Buy it! Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in Black, $149.95 (orig. $249.95) at amazon.com and target.com
Overall, Amazon shoppers are "very pleased" with the sound quality of the Powerbeats pro. One five-star reviewer, who upgraded from a pair of earbuds that didn't include the earloop, wrote, "These are perfect. They have never given me trouble when running and I like how it pauses the audio when you take them off. I really like the volume controls in each ear piece."
An additional shopper shared that they bought the earbuds after making the decision to go wireless and said, "Not only are they stylish but a great product overall." They continued, "100 percent worth every penny and will add quality to your workout."
So, if you're ready to finally make the switch to wireless headphones for the first time, or want to upgrade your current pair, check out the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds while they're on sale. But act fast — there's no telling how long they will stay in stock for.
Buy it! Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in Navy, $149.95 (orig. $249.95) at amazon.com
Buy it! Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in Ivory, $149.95 (orig. $249.95) at amazon.com and target.com
