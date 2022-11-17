Sale alert: Apple AirPods are up to 43 percent off at Amazon right now
When you think of headphones there is a 99 percent chance that AirPods immediately come to mind. Thanks to their sleek look and true wireless design, the Bluetooth earbuds are convenient for any user, whether you're heading into the office or going on a run.
So it comes as no surprise that AirPods can be pricey, especially if you're looking to purchase a pair for yourself or to give as a gift to someone else. While Black Friday might still be a week away, Amazon already has early deals on the many versions of the sought-after Apple AirPods. And one popular style, the second-generation Apple AirPods, is majorly marked down — a whopping 43 percent off.
Early Black Friday AirPods deals at Amazon
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $229.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449.99 (orig. $549)
- Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $69.95 (orig. $79)
The second-generation Apple AirPods are going for $90, a true steal compared to their usual price tag of $159. While this version might be the basic model that has been around for a few years, the earbuds are still as popular as ever as they're the top-selling electronic overall at Amazon.
It offers up everything you would want from AirPods: an easy setup with fast Bluetooth pairing that allows the AirPods to always stay connected to your device. Along with tappable on-ear controls, the earbuds also have in-ear detection, so they can sense when they're in your ears and will pause when you take them out.
The AirPods offer up to five hours of listening on a single charge and thanks to the charging case, you can enjoy more than 24 hours of power to listen to music, podcasts, and TV shows while you're on the go. It's no wonder the "classic" earbuds have impressively racked up more than 482,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have praised the device's "terrific sound," "ease of setup," and "comfortable secure fit."
"The battery life on the AirPods itself is fantastic and I don't have to charge them for days, and don't charge my case for weeks! Couldn't be happier with the purchase," an enthusiastic shopper shared.
"Just some good Apple headphones. Really glad I got these," another reviewer added. "Amazing bass and [the] sound quality is clear."
Buy it! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159) at amazon.com
While the second-generation AirPods have the biggest discount right now, there are other styles on sale, too, like the brand's second-generation AirPods Pro, which are currently going for $230.
The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and look slightly different compared to their predecessor, as they have a shorter stem and silicone ear tips. They also have a personalized spatial audio ability, so you can hear theater-like sounds when you're watching or listening to something on your phone or tablet, making it feel like the sound is coming from all around you.
You can choose what type of outside noise you want to hear and how much, too. There's the option of active noise cancellation to completely reduce any background noise and adaptive transparency, which lets you hear what's going on around you but minimizes loud environmental noises.
Plus, these AirPods offer up to six hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 30 hours total listening time via the charging case. If you're in a hurry and can only charge the earbuds in their case for five minutes, that provides an hour of listening or talk time.
"I have had them in my ears for literally hours with great comfort with no ear fatigue. The best music quality of all my [true wireless headphones] and over-the-ear headphones," a five-star reviewer wrote.
Another shopper shared how they make sure they don't misplace these AirPods not only because "the sound quality is amazing," but because the earbuds have proven to last, as they've held up through some accidents. "These things have been through the washing machine and dryer twice and they still work like brand new," the reviewer explained.
Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $229.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
The one thing about AirPods, though, is that it can be easy to misplace their charging case. For those who are in need of a new one or want another as a backup, you can snag a case for $70 at Amazon. It has an LED indicator on the front and can hold multiple charges before you need to juice it up again.
Prefer the feel of over-ear headphones? Then you'll want to check out the Apple AirPods Max, which you can score for nearly $100 less. The headphones are designed with high-fidelity audio and active noise cancellation when you want to fully immerse yourself in your listening experience; there is the option for transparency mode too, so you can choose to hear the world around you.
Buy it! Apple AirPods Max, $449.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
Reviewers have praised the headphones' fit and finish, with some even calling them "beautiful," as they're designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. They have the same easy setup and smooth ability to switch between devices as other AirPods and have on-head detection.
You'll get 20 hours of listening time, and you can keep them stored in an ultra-low-power state in their slim Smart Case. They're available in five colors for some personalization. It's no wonder Amazon shoppers have given the over-ear headphones more than 8,300 five-star ratings.
"The sound quality is off the charts. The noise cancellation is super powerful," one shopper shared. "It's like living in a cloud."
So, if you're ready to finally make the switch to wireless headphones for the first time, want to upgrade your current pair, or are planning to surprise someone on your holiday shopping list, there are tons of Apple AirPods deals you don't want to miss. But act fast — there's no telling how long these devices will stay in stock, and getting ahead of the Black Friday rush is never a bad thing.
Buy it! Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $69.95 (orig. $79) at amazon.com
