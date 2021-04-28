Anita Lane, the Bad Seeds founding member and Nick Cave songwriter, dies

Anita Lane, a founding member of the Bad Seeds and a collaborator of Nick Cave's, has died, a representative from her record label, Mute, confirmed to EW.

The Melbourne-bred singer-songwriter was believed to have been either 61 or 62, according to various reports. She and Cave wrote songs together in their youth, including "A Dead Song" off of the Birthday Party's debut album — 1981's Prayer's on Fire — and "Kiss Me Black," off of Cave's band's second album, Junkyard (1982).

In a piece in the UK's Guardian from 2014, photographer Bleddyn Butcher said that Lane's influence on Cave's "early thinking and creative confidence was catalytic." Her name was tattooed on his arm in a photo shared in the article.

Cave paid tribute to Lane on Wednesday, sharing a photo of her on Twitter, and writing, "From her to eternity. We love you, Anita."

Cave's wife, Susie Cave, also mourned Lane's passing, writing on Instagram, "Darling Anita, We love you so much."

Lane was an early member of the Bad Seeds (which eventually became Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) alongside Cave and Mick Harvey, whom she also continued to write with.

The singer-songwriter was involved in a host of musical endeavors across the decades, including dueting with Cave once again on his 1996 album, Murder Ballads (his duet "Where the Wild Roses Grow" with Kylie Minogue, and pairing with PJ Harvey — "Henry Lee" — are also on his LP).

She released albums on Mute records — 1995's Dirty Pearl (which featured Cave and Harvey contributions), and 2001's Sex O'Clock (again, featuring Harvey collaborations).