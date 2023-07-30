The Electric Mayhem's iconic player joined the band for their set closer "One Big Holiday."

Animal from the Muppets rages on the drums with My Morning Jacket at Newport Folk Festival

My Morning Jacket's set at the Newport Folk Festival boasted some starry guests, including Maggie Rogers and Margo Price. But the biggest was also the smallest, at least in stature.

To close out their set at the annual music fest, the group welcomed Animal from the Muppets to perform their closing song "One Big Holiday" with them.

My Morning Jacket, Animal My Morning Jacket's Jim James; Animal | Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty; The Muppets Studio/Disney

Animal, best known as the wild child of the Muppets' house band the Electric Mayhem (formerly Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem), greeted the audience with a growled "surprise!" followed by chants of "My Morning Jacket! My Morning Jacket!"

The Mayhem were the subject of their own Disney+ show this year, The Muppets Mayhem, which follows them as they struggle to say focused long enough to record their first album ever, despite decades of touring. In it, Lilly Singh plays human and try-hard junior record exec Nora Singh, who is charged with keeping the chaotic crew together.

Watch The Muppets’ Animal play drums for My Morning Jacket at Newport Folk Festival My Morning Jacket with special guest Animal from the Muppets | Credit: twitter

As for the Electric Mayhem, they're no strangers to festivals — the idea for their TV series actually came from a set they did at the Outside Lands music fest in 2016.

"It was unbelievable," Muppets Mayhem co-creator Bill Barretta told EW in March. "It was ... one of the most amazing experiences I've had with the Muppets. There was something like 30,000 people that came to the park."

