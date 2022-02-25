Anika Noni Rose, Jasmin Savoy Brown and other stars share the Black music they often return to

Missy Elliott, Drake, and Aretha Franklin are among the musicians these celebrities love to listen to.
By Alamin Yohannes February 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM EST
Everyone has their jams! The songs, albums, or artists we all keep in heavy rotation. As part of our Celebrating Art series, we asked Black actors and musicians to share the Black artists whose work they often return to. From The Queen of Soul to the Prince of Motown, here's who they chose.

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Steven Ferdman/Getty

Kiana Ledé

Kiana Ledé absolutely loves NeYo's bangers. "It's So Sick, it's Mad, it's Miss Independent," she shout outs as some of her favorites. Ledé loves how he interprets relatable concepts in a playful way. "His songs are impossible to sing along to," she says.

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tristan "Mack" Wilds

Stevie Wonder is a music pioneer who has made impact in R&B, soul, fuck, jazz and other genres, so it's no surprise Tristan "Mack" Wilds keeps his music in his rotation. "That man is just a different plain of existence when it comes to music. He's just built different," he says.

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

Anika Noni Rose

Anika Noni Rose has been on a "Stevie Wonder kick" lately. "I love old Stevie. I love when Stevie will have a tantrum in the middle of a song," she says, "He will have a tantrum in a song and that pleases me greatly." She also loves that his music is timeless and has real lasting power.

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Duckwrth

Duckwrth remembers listening to N.E.R.D., specifically the album "Fly or Die," at 17 and it opened his mind to the possibilities for him as a creative. "[N.E.R.D. was] one of my first tastes of Black people doing like rock or anything close to rock," he shares. As a result, Duckwrth often returns to their music.

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Victoria Monét

When thinking back at her childhood and the important moments in her early years, Victoria Monét thinks of the music of Earth, Wind & Fire. "I listen to it and I feel good. I listen to it and I feel inspired," she explains.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Timothy Norris/Getty

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown says Kevin Abstract is a modern artist whose music resonates with her. "Here's this queer Black man from Texas who is exploring his queerness and his Blackness in his music at the same time," she says, "That's just brilliant and brave. I have nothing but respect and admiration for him."

Credit: Justin Kase Photography/Shutterstock; Paras Griffin/Getty

Kendra Jae

Kendra Jae was introduced to Lauryn Hill early on, her father played her songs. While she didn't understand what Hill was singing about then, she does now and she can appreciate "the honesty and the realness of her music." "[Lauryn Hill] could not be boxed in. She may rap, she may sing, but whatever she did it was going to be heartfelt and soulful and there is none like her," she says.

Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty; Bill Spilka/Getty

Chelsea Tavares

Billie Holiday was a trailblazing singer known for her powerful music and incredible voice. All American star Chelsea Tavares loves to listen to Holiday's music, especially in the morning. "If you really listen to her break up songs, they are amazing. You can really relate as a woman and as a Black woman," she shares.

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Mickey Guyton

The Queen of Soul changed the music industry with her music, so it makes sense that Mickey Guyton would often revisit Aretha Franklin's music. "I remember when she would sing Dr. Feelgood. Just they way she played the piano and sang, it was just truly incredible," she highlights.

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Nija

Drake has been with singer-songwriter Nija for most of her life since she discovered his music in middle school. "From literally sixth grade till now, he's always had a song, a line, a feature, or album that was something I resonated with," she shares.

Credit: Getty; Chance Yeh/WireImage

Joyce Wrice

Missy Elliott has had us dancing for decades and that includes R&B singer Joyce Wrice. "I love to dance, I love to have a good time, and Missy Elliott just has songs for every single mood," she says about Elliott's music.

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty; Gie Knaeps/Getty

Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye hears something special in Marvin Gaye's music, which is why he often returns to it. "He did something that just nobody else did and I don't think it's been duplicated," he says about Gaye's music. What stands out to him is how the Prince of Soul conveyed his feelings through his music. After all, Gaye did shape the sound of Motown.

Watch the full video above.

