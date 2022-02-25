Anika Noni Rose, Jasmin Savoy Brown and other stars share the Black music they often return to

Kendra Jae

Kendra Jae was introduced to Lauryn Hill early on, her father played her songs. While she didn't understand what Hill was singing about then, she does now and she can appreciate "the honesty and the realness of her music." "[Lauryn Hill] could not be boxed in. She may rap, she may sing, but whatever she did it was going to be heartfelt and soulful and there is none like her," she says.