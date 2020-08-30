Andrew Lloyd Webber being dubbed 'Phantom of the WAPera' on TikTok is peak 2020

It's true! The legendary composer behind The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar shared a short video on TikTok Friday dancing and banging the keys of the instrument while the raunchy hit played in the background.

"Phantom of the WAPera ft. the man himself - TeamALW," the clip is captioned.

"WAP" heralded the first collaboration between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and has earned the pair mixed reviews, though it hasn't affected its popularity. The track debuted in the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it remains for a second week in a row.

This is Cardi's fourth chart-topper in the United States and Megan's second #1 single.

Could Webber take inspiration from the summer sizzler and create a hit Broadway play around it? After the debauchery that was Cats on the big screen, one should never say never.