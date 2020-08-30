Andrew Lloyd Webber being dubbed 'Phantom of the WAPera' on TikTok is peak 2020
Andrew Lloyd Webber is so into Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," he just had to play his organ.
It's true! The legendary composer behind The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar shared a short video on TikTok Friday dancing and banging the keys of the instrument while the raunchy hit played in the background.
"Phantom of the WAPera ft. the man himself - TeamALW," the clip is captioned.
"WAP" heralded the first collaboration between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and has earned the pair mixed reviews, though it hasn't affected its popularity. The track debuted in the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it remains for a second week in a row.
This is Cardi's fourth chart-topper in the United States and Megan's second #1 single.
Could Webber take inspiration from the summer sizzler and create a hit Broadway play around it? After the debauchery that was Cats on the big screen, one should never say never.
