Watch Andrea Bocelli perform 'Music for Hope' live from Italy on Easter Sunday

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli celebrated Easter Sunday with a special performance at Italy's Duomo di Milano that was livestreamed all over the world.

"On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I'm honored and happy to answer 'Si' to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan," Bocelli says in the video's introduction.

Bocelli's native Italy, one of the hardest hit countries by the novel coronavirus, is finally seeing a reduced number of deaths related to the disease. Bloomberg reports the country has seen the fewest number of deaths from COVID-19 since March 19.

The opera star sang five moving numbers as part of his "Music for Hope" concert with the hope of unifying the world during a time of global crisis. They included: Sancta Maria, Domine Deus, Panis Angelicu, Ave Maria, and Amazing Grace for the finale.

Watch his full performance above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

