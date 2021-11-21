The festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Before music's biggest stars take the stage for the 2021 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, they'll be hitting the red carpet.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 pm. PT, Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE will be counting down to the event with a live red carpet pre-show hosted by PEOPLE (the TV show!) correspondent Jeremy Parsons and People Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein. They'll be interviewing nominees and guests as they arrive — and you never know who might show up!

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: American Music Awards 2021 will stream on EW.com, People.com, EW's YouTube, PEOPLE's YouTube, EW and PEOPLE's Facebook and Twitter pages, and on PeopleTV starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT today. Or you can just watch the livestream above.

Teen-pop sensation Rodrigo leads the nominees with seven nods for her debut album Sour, including Artist of the Year and Best New Artist, while the Weeknd is going into the ceremony with six noms. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon have five nominations each.

The American Music Awards, billed as the world's largest fan-voted awards show, airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.