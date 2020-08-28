Amber Riley performs stirring tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show) type TV Show network ABC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Amber Riley took a moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night to honor her former Glee castmate Naya Rivera by performing her new song "A Moment."

Lil Rel Howery, who filled in as guest host on the show, also considered Rivera a close friend. "Not too long ago we both lost a really amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever," he said, introducing Riley's performance. "I really want to thank the show for really letting us do this. She's here to perform a tribute to our good friend Naya Rivera."

The rendition was recorded in black and white as a slide show in the background projected photos of Rivera. "God knows I'm tired," Riley sang. "They think I know hell and that hell ain't got no time/ And it just hits you like a bullet/ Now I need a moment alone with my soul/ I can't stop these thoughts/ I need peace."

It's been nearly seven weeks since Rivera was officially declared dead. The singer and actress was initially reported missing after spending the day with her 4-year-old son on a rented canoe at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif.

"My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you," Riley wrote on Instagram in a tribute to Rivera at the time. "I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

Watch her full performance in the video above.

