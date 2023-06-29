AirPods, Beats, and more top-rated headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon before Prime Day
If you're in the mood to upgrade your tech, mark your calendar — Amazon Prime Day is around the corner, taking place on July 11 and 12. The 48-hour sale event is known for its steep discounts on thousands of top-rated products across a wide range of categories, including fashion, home, beauty, and, of course, tech.
For those who might not be a Prime member yet, now's the time to sign up for a free 30-day trial — it not only gives shoppers access to every Prime Day deal, but it comes with perks like free two-day shipping. And if a new pair of headphones, specifically, is a priority, high-quality options from top brands, including Apple, Beats, Sony, and JBL, are already on sale at Amazon ahead of the main shopping event.
Whether you prefer over-ear headphones or earbuds, we rounded up the best markdowns — and prices start at just $20.
Early Prime Day over-ear headphones deals:
- Apple AirPods Max, $479.99 (orig. $549)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $169–$272.46 (orig. $349.95)
- JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $29.95 (orig. $49.95)
- Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic, $19.95 (orig. $29.99)
- Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones, $50.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $154 (orig. $199.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129 (orig. $199.95)
For those in the market for noise-canceling over-ear headphones, check out this Beats Studio3 wireless option, as it's up to 52 percent off right now. The headphones offer up to 22 hours of listening time and when the battery is running low, a quick 10-minute charge gives three hours of play. The headphones are equipped with Active Noise Canceling, blocking out external noises, and they support Spatial Audio for a truly immersive listening experience.
They're racked up more than 30,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who have shared how "impressed" they are with the headphones. "These are so comfy that you can wear them all day (and I do)," wrote one shopper in their review. They added that "the battery life is awesome" and "auto pairing with Apple devices is a big plus."
Buy it! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $169–$272.46 (orig. $349.95) at amazon.com
Another solid option is the Apple AirPods Max, which aren't only gorgeously designed (and available in five colors, including sky blue and green), but offer standout benefits like Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, transparency mode, which allows users to choose to hear outside noise, and spatial audio that created that surround-sound feel. Plus, the wireless headphones have that easy setup and pairing that Apple products are known for, on-head detection, so whatever you're listening to will start and stop if you put the headphones on and off, and offer 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.
Right now, a pair of the AirPods Max is going for $480, and, according to one shopper, it is "a technological masterpiece." They continued, "Their sleek, elegant design, outstanding sound quality, and unparalleled comfort make them the perfect addition to any music lover's collection."
Buy it! Apple AirPods Max, $479.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
To get in on a true steal, Sony has a great pair of wired on-ear headphones on sale now for $20. The lightweight device is compatible with many smartphones, features cushioned earpads, and delivers rich, deep audio.
"The clarity is amazing," one reviewer wrote. "[These are the] best-sounding headphones I've ever had for such an inexpensive price."
Buy it! Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic, $19.95 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
Early Prime Day earbuds deals:
- Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $99 (orig. $129)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $189.99 (orig. $249.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds, $108.97 (orig. $149.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249)
- JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Active Sport Earbuds, $59.95 (orig. $79.95)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $23.78 (orig. $49.99)
Hoping to snag some AirPods? Two different versions of the beloved earbuds are on sale ahead of Prime Day: the Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) and the Apple AirPods (Second Generation) model, which is marked down to $99. The top-rated AirPods provide more than 24 hours of listening time thanks to the charging case, quick access to Siri, and in-ear detection, so the song or podcast will pause when the headphones are removed from the ears.
Plus, the earbuds have earned a whopping 506,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. "The audio quality is exceptional, with [a] clear and crisp sound that makes listening to music or taking calls a pleasure," wrote one reviewer, who also noted that "one of the best features of these AirPods is their comfortable fit."
Buy it! Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com
There is also the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 on sale, a pair of wireless earbuds with a simple and sleek design that has three microphones and noise reduction technology so users have crisp and clear phone conversations. The earbuds also have Active Noise Cancellation that blocks out unwanted external sounds and another mode, low latency ambient sound, that picks up any outside sounds users can choose to hear.
"The sound quality is amazing," wrote one enthused shopper in their review. They shared that the battery does indeed "last a long time" and overall, the earbuds are "easy to use." They added, "You get the quality you've always wanted!"
Buy it! Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds, $108.97 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
Then there are these wireless earphones from Powerbeats by Beats going for $180. The adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks fit ultra comfortably and the earphones are sweat- and water-resistant ideal for use during workouts. Plus, they offer up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge.
"These are the only earphones I have ever used that don't fall out of my ear… none of them stayed in or kept battery for as long. These are excellent," one shopper wrote.
Buy it! Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $189.99 (orig. $249.95) at amazon.com
You don't have to wait until Prime Day to take advantage of these headphone and earbud deals. Keep scrolling for more on-sale picks.
Buy it! JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $29.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $199 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
Buy it! JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Active Sport Earbuds, $59.95 (orig. $79.95) at amazon.com
