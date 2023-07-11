For Amazon Prime Day, headphones from Beats, Apple, Sony, and Samsung are on sale for up to 57 percent off

JBL is another big name in quality headphones, and these wireless active sport earbuds are 25 percent off. There are three colors to choose from — white, blue, and black — and the bass quality is outstanding. The battery life isn't too shabby, with up to 30 hours of listening time from the earbuds and case combined. The earbuds are waterproof and let you hear what's going on around you when you're out and about. In short, they're "excellent headphones for a great price," as one reviewer put it.