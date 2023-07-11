For Amazon Prime Day, headphones from Beats, Apple, Sony, and Samsung are on sale for up to 57 percent off
Amazon Prime Day is beloved by shoppers everywhere, and it's finally here. The highly anticipated, 48-hour sale event brings a ton of can't-miss bargains on categories across the board, including tech.
There are sweet deals on headphones from popular brands like Apple, Beats, Sony, JBL, and Samsung as part of the Prime Day markdowns. There's a headphone set no matter your listening style, whether you prefer an in-ear wired set, wireless earbuds, or a classic over-ear option, and some are super discounted — up to 57 percent off.
While anyone can take part in Prime Day, some deals are only available to Prime members. If you're not yet a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial now to get instant access to all the discounts, as well as free two-day shipping. Once you've signed up, upgrade your tech and shop these 18 best headphone deals.
Best Apple Headphones Deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 with Prime (orig. $129)
- Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector, $16.99 (orig. $29)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $449.99 (orig. $549)
Apple AirPods are a bit of a gold standard for wireless earbuds, and they're on sale for Prime Day. This second-generation pair, which has racked up more than 507,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, is marked down to $99. It includes a lightning charging case, which provides a full day's worth of listening time. The AirPods also have in-ear detection, so the audio will pause when the earbuds are removed from the ears, and it will start playing again when they're placed back in. One reviewer described the AirPods' audio quality as "crisp, clear, and well-balanced."
Prefer a wired earbud instead? Snag a 41 percent discount on the Apple EarPods with lightning connector during Prime Day this year.
Buy it! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 with Prime (orig. $129) at amazon.com
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are also on sale this Prime Day. They have active noise-cancellation, so you can tune into your music and tune out the noise around you. Plus, they're available in five colors for a truly custom feel. They're the "perfect fit," according to one reviewer. They praised the noise-cancelation feature and called the AirPods Max their "favorite headphones, hands down."
Buy it! Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $449.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
Best Beats Headphones Deals
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $149.99 with Prime (orig. $249.95)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $159.99 with Prime (orig. $349.95)
- Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $179.95 (orig. $199.95)
Not to be outdone, Beats has some pretty tempting Prime Day deals as well, especially in the wireless department. There is this pair of Powerbeats, which are described as having "exceptional performance" by a satisfied customer. These are sweat- and water-resistant, have adjustable ear-hooks for a comfortable fit, and let you easily control volume level.
Buy it! Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $149.99 with Prime (orig. $249.95) at amazon.com
Of course, the iconic wireless over-ear headphones from Beats are on sale as well. They work with both Apple and Android devices, plus they're noise-canceling. Listen for as long as 22 hours on a single charge and you can charge them for just 10 minutes if you need a quick three-hour boost for the battery.
Buy it! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $159.99 with Prime (orig. $349.95) at amazon.com
Best Sony Headphones Deals
- Sony WI-C100 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $23 (orig. $34.99)
- Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Sony IER-Z1R Signature Series in-Ear Headphones, $1,698 (orig. $1,999.99)
Looking for quality wireless headphones that won't break the bank? Sony's got you covered with these in-ear headphones that are on sale for $30. They'll last for 25 hours and they're water- and sweat-resistant, with play/pause buttons and volume adjustment. While the earbuds are wireless, they do have a neckband, so they'll securely stay in place while you move. One shopper summed it up by saying they have "great sound and battery life."
Buy it! Sony WI-C100 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $23 (orig. $34.99) at amazon.com
If you'd prefer an over-ear headphone, Sony is offering the ZX Series for just $10 during Prime Day. This wired option has cushioned earpads and is designed to store easily with its swiveling headphones, so it's especially great for traveling. Nearly 73,000 Amazon customers have given them a perfect five-star rating, with some declaring they're "amazing for the price."
Buy it! Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Best JBL Headphones Deals
- JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Active Sport Earbuds, $59.95 (orig. $79.95)
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $39.95 (orig. $49.95)
- JBL Live Pro 2, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $59.95 with Prime (orig. $99.95)
JBL is another big name in quality headphones, and these wireless active sport earbuds are 25 percent off. There are three colors to choose from — white, blue, and black — and the bass quality is outstanding. The battery life isn't too shabby, with up to 30 hours of listening time from the earbuds and case combined. The earbuds are waterproof and let you hear what's going on around you when you're out and about. In short, they're "excellent headphones for a great price," as one reviewer put it.
Buy it! JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Active Sport Earbuds, $59.95 (orig. $79.95 at amazon.com
For just a bit more money ($100 on sale), you can get 10 hours more listening time with the JBL Live Pro 2 model. These have a whopping six microphones and noise-cancellation, so you can take calls without worrying about background noise interfering. One reviewer declared them the "best wireless earbuds." Choose your favorite from pink, blue, black, or white.
Buy it! JBL Live Pro 2, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com
Best Samsung Headphones Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, $71 (orig. $139.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $64.99 with Prime (orig. $149.99)
- Samsung USB Type-C Earphones, $15.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Samsung EO-IA500 3.5mm Earphone, $11.99 (orig. $14.99)
If you're a Samsung fan, you won't want to miss their headphones deals for Amazon Prime Day. The Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are 49 percent off, bringing them to just $71. As one shopper explained, the Galaxy Buds 2 are "quality, affordable, Bluetooth earbuds." Choose from graphite, white, or olive — all of which come with active noise-cancellation and three mics.
Buy it! Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, $73.99 (orig. $139.99) at amazon.com
For an even bigger discount, check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, marked down to $65 for Prime members — 57 percent off its full price. The earbuds come in black or red and are ergonomically designed for a natural fit. They, too, have active noise-cancellation and can last for up to six hours with their "great sound quality," according to a reviewer.
Buy it! Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $64.99 with Prime (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
Amazon Prime Day holds tons of great headphones deals from some of the top tech brands. Scroll through to shop for more deals before the sale ends on July 12.
Buy it! Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector, $16.99 (orig. $29) at amazon.com
Buy it! Sony IER-Z1R Signature Series In-Ear Headphones, $1,698 (orig. $1,999.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $39.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
