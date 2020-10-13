AirPods are at their lowest prices ever for Amazon Prime Day — plus more amazing Apple deals
Get discounts as big as $400 off.
With its huge number of offerings and low prices, Amazon Prime Day is a perfect time to score big-ticket items from brands that rarely go on sale. Among the thousands of brands marked down is Apple, known for its high prices and once-in-a-blue-moon discounts.
Fortunately, Apple’s best-selling products like AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks are all included in Amazon’s wide offering of Prime Day sales, with the largest discount being $400 off its newest version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The AirPods with wired charging cases and the AirPods Pro are at their lowest prices ever, and it’s expected that these deals will be snapped up fast.
Those looking for a large tech upgrade like a new laptop or desktop computer can get the MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage and 27-inch iMac for up to 15 percent off. The newest MacBook Air is on sale, too, with the 13-inch options discounted by as much as $100; iPad fans can score the Pro with WiFi for as much as $50 off.
Convenient on-the-go gadgets like AirPods and iPad Minis are going for as much as 20 percent off, with the latest AirPods Pro now less than $200 — the biggest markdown on them ever alongside the regular AirPods. The AirPods Pro, which incorporate noise-canceling technology, are sweat- and water-resistant, making them continuously one of the most popular products from Apple.
Amazon Prime Day will only last for two days, so now’s the chance for Apple fans to score these top-rated products on sale. Take a look at the best deals below, and don't miss EW's roundups for the best TV, gaming, and Fire TV device sales this Prime Day.
Prime Day AirPod Deals
- AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $114.99 (orig. $159) at amazon.com
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $149.98 (orig. $199) at amazon.com
- Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $69 (orig. $79) at amazon.com
- Earpods with Lightning Connector, $18.59 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
Prime Day iPad Deals
- 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB, $749.99 (orig. $799) at amazon.com
- 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 256GB, $849.99 (orig. $899) at amazon.com
- 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 32GB, $299 (orig. $329) at amazon.com
- iPad mini with Wi-Fi and 64GB, $349.99 (orig. $399) at amazon.com
- iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and 256GB, $489.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
Prime Day MacBook Deals
- 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB Storage, $899.99 (orig. $999) at amazon.com
- 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB Storage, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,299) at amazon.com
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB and Magic Keyboard in Space Gray, $1,849 (orig. $1,999) at amazon.com
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage and Intel Core i9 in Space Gray, $2,399 (orig. $2,799) at amazon.com
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage and Intel Core i9 in Silver, $2,449 (orig. $2,799) at amazon.com
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage and 2.6GHz Intel Core i7, $2,099 (orig. $2,399) at amazon.com
Prime Day iMac and Computer Accessories Deals
- 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K Display and 512GB Storage, $1,699.93 (orig. $1,999) at amazon.com
- Mac Mini with Intel Core i5 Processor and 512GB Storage, $1,049 (orig. $1,099) at amazon.com
- Wireless Rechargeable Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Space Gray, $129.99 (orig. $149) at amazon.com
- Wireless Rechargeable Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Silver, $119 (orig. $129 at amazon.com
