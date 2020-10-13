AirPods are at their lowest prices ever for Amazon Prime Day — plus more amazing Apple deals

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

With its huge number of offerings and low prices, Amazon Prime Day is a perfect time to score big-ticket items from brands that rarely go on sale. Among the thousands of brands marked down is Apple, known for its high prices and once-in-a-blue-moon discounts.

Image zoom Apple

Convenient on-the-go gadgets like AirPods and iPad Minis are going for as much as 20 percent off, with the latest AirPods Pro now less than $200 — the biggest markdown on them ever alongside the regular AirPods. The AirPods Pro, which incorporate noise-canceling technology, are sweat- and water-resistant, making them continuously one of the most popular products from Apple.

Amazon Prime Day will only last for two days, so now’s the chance for Apple fans to score these top-rated products on sale. Take a look at the best deals below, and don't miss EW's roundups for the best TV, gaming, and Fire TV device sales this Prime Day.

Prime Day AirPod Deals

Image zoom

AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249) at amazon.com

AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $114.99 (orig. $159) at amazon.com

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $149.98 (orig. $199) at amazon.com

Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $69 (orig. $79) at amazon.com

Earpods with Lightning Connector, $18.59 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com

Prime Day iPad Deals

Image zoom Apple

11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB, $749.99 (orig. $799) at amazon.com

11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 256GB, $849.99 (orig. $899) at amazon.com

10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 32GB, $299 (orig. $329) at amazon.com

iPad mini with Wi-Fi and 64GB, $349.99 (orig. $399) at amazon.com

iPad Mini with Wi-Fi and 256GB, $489.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com

Prime Day MacBook Deals

Image zoom Apple

13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB Storage, $899.99 (orig. $999) at amazon.com

13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB Storage, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,299) at amazon.com

13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB and Magic Keyboard in Space Gray, $1,849 (orig. $1,999) at amazon.com

16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage and Intel Core i9 in Space Gray, $2,399 (orig. $2,799) at amazon.com

16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage and Intel Core i9 in Silver, $2,449 (orig. $2,799) at amazon.com

16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage and 2.6GHz Intel Core i7, $2,099 (orig. $2,399) at amazon.com

Prime Day iMac and Computer Accessories Deals

Image zoom Apple

27-inch iMac with Retina 5K Display and 512GB Storage, $1,699.93 (orig. $1,999) at amazon.com

Mac Mini with Intel Core i5 Processor and 512GB Storage, $1,049 (orig. $1,099) at amazon.com

Wireless Rechargeable Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Space Gray, $129.99 (orig. $149) at amazon.com

Wireless Rechargeable Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Silver, $119 (orig. $129 at amazon.com