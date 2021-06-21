Amazon is basically giving you free money with this Sony Prime Day headphone bundle deal

While the in-ear headphones are ideal for those on the go, for a real heart-thumping, bass-pumping experience, you'll want the WH-1000XM4 headphones. Its sound quality, comfort, and ease of use already make it more than worth its typical $348 price tag (you can read EW's full verdict on them here), so getting to grab it for $100 is nothing short of a steal. Other more affordable models, including the WHCH710N and the WHXB900N that lack the ergonomic ear-covering cups of the WH-1000XM4 and its level of top-notch noise cancellation, are on sale for as little as $78.