Shopping

Amazon is basically giving you free money with this Sony Prime Day headphone bundle deal

These are some of the lowest prices ever.
By Nina Huang
June 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM EDT
Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Amazon Prime Day's 2 million Prime Day deals are more impressive than ever this year with everything from $2,800 Samsung 8K TVs markdowns to exclusive Nintendo Switch Lite bundles. But if there's one sale music lovers will certainly regret missing, it's Sony's discounts on noise-canceling headphones and earbuds

The company, known for its wireless headphones that deliver unparalleled sound quality, just cut prices for its most luxurious models - including the newest addition to its most swanky lineup, the WH-1000XM4. It's currently discounted to its lowest price ever at $248, but it's not the only record-breaking markdown to shop from Sony's Prime Day sale: The company's WF-SP800N Wireless In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones are at their most affordable too (according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel), now just $88 from their typical $200 price tag.

In fact, Sony and Amazon are practically giving away money in a special WF-1000XM3 Prime Day deal, which is currently on sale in a $148 bundle that comes with a $20 Amazon gift card. Since the earbuds are also $148 if you buy them separately, missing out on this bundle would practically mean walking away from free money.

Sony wireless noise-canceling earbuds deals

Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones deals

Although Sony recently released its successor, the WF-1000XM3 is still a worthy score for those who want excellent noise cancellation for in-ear earbuds. For the first time, Sony decided not to discontinue the WF-1000XM3 after the release of the WF-1000XM4, marking its confidence behind the older model. They come with everything you could wish for in a pair of earbuds: Long battery life, quick touch controls, comfortable in-ear plugs, and smart-listening technology that quickly lowers music volume if you place your finger over it (unbelievably convenient for having a quick conversation).

WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds in Silver With Free $20 Amazon Gift Card
$148
($249.99 save 41%)
SHOP IT
Amazon

While the in-ear headphones are ideal for those on the go, for a real heart-thumping, bass-pumping experience, you'll want the WH-1000XM4 headphones. Its sound quality, comfort, and ease of use already make it more than worth its typical $348 price tag (you can read EW's full verdict on them here), so getting to grab it for $100 is nothing short of a steal. Other more affordable models, including the WHCH710N and the WHXB900N that lack the ergonomic ear-covering cups of the WH-1000XM4 and its level of top-notch noise cancellation, are on sale for as little as $78.

WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones in Black
$248
($349.99 save 29%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
WHCH710N Wireless Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headphones
$78
($199.99 save 61%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
WHXB900N Wireless Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headphones
$118
($248.00 save 52%)
SHOP IT
Amazon

Don't miss out on the chance to grab Sony's luxurious noise-canceling headphones and earbuds on sale here, and check out all the other Prime Day TV, gaming, and lifestyle deals worth shopping.

Shop more Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals:

Shopping
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com