Amazon is basically giving you free money with this Sony Prime Day headphone bundle deal
Amazon Prime Day's 2 million Prime Day deals are more impressive than ever this year with everything from $2,800 Samsung 8K TVs markdowns to exclusive Nintendo Switch Lite bundles. But if there's one sale music lovers will certainly regret missing, it's Sony's discounts on noise-canceling headphones and earbuds.
The company, known for its wireless headphones that deliver unparalleled sound quality, just cut prices for its most luxurious models - including the newest addition to its most swanky lineup, the WH-1000XM4. It's currently discounted to its lowest price ever at $248, but it's not the only record-breaking markdown to shop from Sony's Prime Day sale: The company's WF-SP800N Wireless In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones are at their most affordable too (according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel), now just $88 from their typical $200 price tag.
In fact, Sony and Amazon are practically giving away money in a special WF-1000XM3 Prime Day deal, which is currently on sale in a $148 bundle that comes with a $20 Amazon gift card. Since the earbuds are also $148 if you buy them separately, missing out on this bundle would practically mean walking away from free money.
Sony wireless noise-canceling earbuds deals
- WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds in Silver with Free $20 Amazon Gift Card, $148 (orig. $249.99)
- WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds in Black with Free $20 Amazon Gift Card, $148 (orig. $249.99)
- WF-SP800N Wireless Sports In-Ear Headphones, $88 (orig. $199.99)
Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones deals
- WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones, $248 (orig. $349.99)
- WHCH710N Wireless Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headphones, $78 (orig. $199.99)
- WHXB900N Wireless Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headphones, $118 (orig. $248)
Although Sony recently released its successor, the WF-1000XM3 is still a worthy score for those who want excellent noise cancellation for in-ear earbuds. For the first time, Sony decided not to discontinue the WF-1000XM3 after the release of the WF-1000XM4, marking its confidence behind the older model. They come with everything you could wish for in a pair of earbuds: Long battery life, quick touch controls, comfortable in-ear plugs, and smart-listening technology that quickly lowers music volume if you place your finger over it (unbelievably convenient for having a quick conversation).
While the in-ear headphones are ideal for those on the go, for a real heart-thumping, bass-pumping experience, you'll want the WH-1000XM4 headphones. Its sound quality, comfort, and ease of use already make it more than worth its typical $348 price tag (you can read EW's full verdict on them here), so getting to grab it for $100 is nothing short of a steal. Other more affordable models, including the WHCH710N and the WHXB900N that lack the ergonomic ear-covering cups of the WH-1000XM4 and its level of top-notch noise cancellation, are on sale for as little as $78.
Don't miss out on the chance to grab Sony's luxurious noise-canceling headphones and earbuds on sale here, and check out all the other Prime Day TV, gaming, and lifestyle deals worth shopping.
