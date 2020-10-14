Bose, Sony, and more noise-canceling headphones are up to 60% off for Amazon Prime Day
Perfect for tuning out 2020.
From speakers to Lego sets, Amazon’s 2020 Prime Day sales include nearly every entertainment category. As expected, the markdowns are huge for 4K smart TVs, popular video games, and even Funko Pops from series and movies such as Schitt’s Creek and Wonder Woman 1984. Music fans can also score AirPods at their lowest price ever, and the deals don’t stop there.
Bose, Sony, and Jabra’s top-rated noise-canceling headphones are all on sale for Prime Day. Their markdowns are as much as 60 percent, and a particularly popular deal is on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones. The pair is only $199 now, or $150 less than usual.
Buy it! Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $199 (orig. $349) at amazon.com
Sony, one of the best brands when it comes to noise cancellation, is offering its top-rated WH-100XM4 headphones for $52 off. Shoppers can even get them in a bundle with a $25 Amazon gift card; just choose between the silver and black color options. As for Jabra, the brand’s wired headsets start at just $65, but the biggest price cut is $70 off both the Elite 85h wireless noise-canceling headphones and the Evolve 65 MS wireless headset.
Overhead headphones aren’t the only music accessories on sale. Earbuds like Samsung Galaxy Buds are 31 percent off, and Apple AirPods Pro are less $200. Powerbeats Pro are $75 off, and Amazon’s own Echo Buds are marked down by 38 percent. The cheapest of the bunch? JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless In-Ear Headphones, which are just $40 right now.
Read on for more can’t-miss headphones and earbuds deals this Amazon Prime Day, and check out EW’s full coverage of the best Prime Day sales. Shop before prices hike back up at 2:59 a.m. ET/11:59 pm. PT.
Prime Day Sony Headphone Deals
- WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $88 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
- WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones in Black or Silver, $298 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com
- WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones in Black or Silver with Free $25 Amazon Gift Card, $298 (orig. $373) at amazon.com
- WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in Black or Blue, $123 (orig. $248) at amazon.com
Prime Day Jabra Headphone Deals
- Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones in Copper Black, Titanium Black, or Gold Beige, $179.99 (orig. $249.99) at amazon.com
- Evolve 65 MS Wireless Headset, $139.99 (orig. $210) at amazon.com
- Evolve 40 MS Professional Wired Headset, $74.75 (orig. $115) at amazon.com
- Evolve 65 UC Wireless Headset, $165.19 (orig. $210) at amazon.com
- Evolve 40 UC Professional Wired Headset, $65 (orig. $100) at amazon.com
Prime Day Earbuds Deals
- Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case, $114.99 (orig. $159) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $149.98 (orig. $199) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds, $89.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $174.95 (orig. $249.99) at amazon.com
- JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless In-Ear Headphones in Blue, Black, and White, $39.95 (orig. $99.95) at amazon.com
- Amazon Echo Buds, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds in Titanium Black, $99.99 (orig. $119.99) at amazon.com
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds in Copper Black, Red, and Blue, $99.99 (orig. $139.99) at amazon.com
