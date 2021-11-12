Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get free Disney+ up to 6 months right now
If you've never tried Amazon Music Unlimited, you'll want to now.
This weekend, the music streaming service has launched two too-good-to-miss bundle deals with Disney+ and Showtime, where new or qualifying subscribers can get up to six months of Disney+ for free, or the music streamer with Showtime on Prime Video for just $0.99 per month for three months. The Disney+ deal applies to both new and current Amazon Music Unlimited users, while the Showtime plan is only for new Amazon Music Unlimited members.
Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription Deals
- Amazon Music Unlimited and 6-Months-Free Disney+, from $7.99 per month (orig. from $15.98 per month total) at amazon.com
- 3 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime, $0.99 per month (orig. from $18.98 per month total) at amazon.com
Those who are still holding out on settling down with a music streaming subscription may have plenty of choices in Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, but Amazon Music Unlimited's current deals make a more than compelling case to sign up. Different from Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited offers 75 million tracks in SD, HD, and Ultra HD, spatial audio, and offline playback. It doesn't require a Prime membership to sign on, but typically costs $9.99 for non-Prime shoppers or $7.99 for those with Prime.
The current subscription sale with Showtime gives you three months of both Showtime and Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 per month for three months — yes, that's only $2.98 in total for three months to both subscriptions — but the deal ends on Monday, Nov. 22. After three months, your Showtime and Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions will renew automatically unless they're both canceled separately.
If you sign up for the Disney+ promotional deal, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will get six months of Disney+ for free, while current and former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers get three months (current Disney+ members can't access this deal). Once you sign up, Amazon will email you a unique link to create a profile on Disney+, and you'll have until July 12, 2023, to redeem the discount.
Sadly, the Showtime deal can't be combined with any other discount, so you'll have to choose between it and the Disney+ promotion right now. Either deal offers compelling value, so hurry and grab the Showtime or Disney+ deal at Amazon Music Unlimited.
