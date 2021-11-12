Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get free Disney+ up to 6 months right now

This weekend, the music streaming service has launched two too-good-to-miss bundle deals with Disney+ and Showtime, where new or qualifying subscribers can get up to six months of Disney+ for free, or the music streamer with Showtime on Prime Video for just $0.99 per month for three months. The Disney+ deal applies to both new and current Amazon Music Unlimited users, while the Showtime plan is only for new Amazon Music Unlimited members.