The best deals on headphones to shop before Amazon Prime Day — including Beats for 40 percent off

Mark your calendars, shoppers: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The 48-hour sale will take place on July 12 and 13, with promotions available in more than 20 countries. Yes, it's exciting, but you don't have to wait until then to save big. Thousands of products across departments have already had their prices slashed, including top-rated headphones from brands like Apple, Bose, Sony, and Beats.
The two-day event is bound to be full of monumental markdowns, but experienced shoppers know early deals are the way to go. That's especially true when it comes to pricey tech products, which hardly ever go on sale — and when they do, they tend to sell out fast. Amazon has kept its pre-Prime Day discounts fairly under the radar this year, which means now's your chance to score impressive discounts on items that might go out of stock during the event itself. (If you're not signed up for Prime yet, be sure to start a free trial for access to exclusive promotions and lightning-fast shipping. )
Take the Beats Studio3 headphones as an example. They're one of Amazon's best-selling pairs of over-ear headphones, complete with features like adaptive noise canceling and ultra-fast charging speeds. They're also notorious for selling out during Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, but right now, they're fully stocked and up to 40 percent off.
Buy it! Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, from $209.51 (orig. $349.95) at amazon.com
If Beats aren't your speed, Amazon likely has a pair of discounted headphones or earbuds that suit your needs. Below, we've rounded up 12 early Prime Day deals on over-ear headphones and earbuds worth shopping right now. Order your favorites while you can, because there's no telling how long the markdowns will last.
Early Prime Day over-ear headphones deals
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, from $209.51 (orig. $349.95)
- Sony Wireless Headphones WHCH710N, from $129 (orig. $149.99)
- Apple AirPods Max, $479–$499 (orig. $549)
- Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic, $14.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, from $153.99 (orig. $199.95)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, from $170.99 (orig. $229)
Looking for a high-quality set of headphones that won't make a large dent in your wallet? Check out Sony's WHCH710 model, a wireless, Bluetooth-enabled pair that offers 60 minutes of playback for every 10 minutes of charging. Their built-in microphone makes them perfect for remote work, and right now, they're available for $129, a price one reviewer called the "best bang for [your] buck."
Early Prime Day deals are also ideal for grabbing splurge-worthy items at more palatable prices. If you've contemplated investing in the Apple AirPods Max, you'll be pleased to learn that they're up to $70 off in select colors. As splurgy as they are, shoppers say you won't regret your purchase. "I have several sets of headphones and the AirPods Max are quite clearly the best in every way — quality of sound, comfort, ease of use, and overall convenience," said one customer, who added that the headphones are "worth every cent of the price."
Some of the discounted over-ear headphones are even available with same-day delivery for Prime members. That includes the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II, which are up to 25 percent off and feature HD voice capabilities, a lightweight design of less than a pound, and up to 15 hours of play time per charge.
Early Prime Day earbuds deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.98 (orig. $249)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $199.95 (orig. $249.95)
- JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds, $79.95 (orig. $99.95)
- Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds, $149 (orig. $179)
- Sony Extra Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $54.99 (orig. $79.99)
- JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones, $54.95 (orig. $74.95)
If compact earbuds are more your speed, it might be time to take the plunge on the classic AirPods Pro, which are now $50 off and available with same-day delivery to Prime members. It's a purchase as secure as they come: If you buy the earbuds and end up changing your mind — which seems unlikely, considering their 69,500 five-star ratings — rest assured that you can return them free of charge.
Other customer-loved earbuds are available at low prices for a limited time, too. That includes the Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds, which offer up to 15 hours of battery life when charged in the included case. The in-ear headphones are equipped with three sizes of StayHear Max Tips to help you find your most comfortable fit, and their water-resistant construction makes them perfect for every kind of activity. Not only that, but reviewers have called their sound quality "impressive."
While Amazon gears up for its biggest Prime Day yet, be sure to take advantage of its wide variety of early deals. For access to even more pre-Prime Day markdowns, check out the retailer's Prime Day homepage, where the company showcases the best discounts across the site.
