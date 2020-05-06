The Eddy star Amandla Stenberg teases new music: 'I don't see that being too far off'

Amandla Stenberg hopes to soon add a new title to her ever-evolving resume: recording artist.

The actress, known for her roles in The Hunger Games and The Hate U Give, has previously lent her vocal chops to the soundtracks of HBO's Euphoria and her 2017 film Everything, Everything, the latter with a cover of Mac DeMarco's "Let My Baby Stay." She also sings in the upcoming Netflix limited series The Eddy, in which she plays Julie, the troubled daughter of Parisian jazz club owner Elliot (Andre Holland).

Speaking to EW ahead of the show's debut, Stenberg said that releasing some of her own music is something she is working toward. "I really want to. I've been working on music a lot," she says. "I think I just have to go through my process of becoming the musical artist that I want to become before I feel comfortable sharing my music and stuff."

Stenberg adds, "I don't see that being too far off in the distance, so I would love to share music soon."

The Eddy, which is created by Jack Thorne and also stars Joanna Kulig, Leïla Bekhti, Tahar Rahim, Randy Kerber, and more, premieres Friday on Netflix.

