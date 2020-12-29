Aly & AJ say goodbye to 2020 with explicit version of 'Potential Breakup Song'

On Tuesday, the duo dropped an explicit version of their 2007 infectious hit single "Potential Breakup Song." The new, edgier rendition adds in an F-bomb or two and a couple of other curse words to spice things up. For example the line "I want my stuff back" becomes "I want my s--- back" and "Mess up the situation that your gonna miss dearly, dearly" changes to "F--- up the situation that you’re gonna miss dearly, dearly." You get the idea.

Aly & AJ first released the catchy breakup anthem back in 2007 as part of their album Insomniatic, peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. The sisters decided to rerecord the single after it saw a resurgence on TikTok with a new generation lip-syncing to it in their videos. Everyone from Gordon Ramsay to the Baltimore Orioles players got in on the fun, as they made TikToks with the noughties bop. "It was a year where a lot of people didn't feel safe and listening to old music or watching an old movie was a comfort," AJ Michalka previously told EW in regard to the song's second lease of life. "And it was one of those things where it's like, yeah, 'Potential Breakup Song' — let's break up with Trump."