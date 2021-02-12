Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes collaborate on new duet version of 'I Do' — listen now

Reunited and it feels so good!

Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes, who recently came in second and first place on The Masked Singer as the Mushroom and Sun, respectively, have reunited once again to collaborate on a new duet version of "I Do" from Blacc's latest album All Love Everything, EW can exclusively confirm. The new version of the track, which you can watch the two perform together in the video below, highlights the warm-hued vocals of the two singers, whose voices go together seamlessly.

The duo previously recorded a song together in 2015, but their time on The Masked Singer inspired them to collaborate once more.

"I was excited to discover that, as the Mushroom, I was sharing the stage with LeAnn Rimes, as the Sun, on The Masked Singer. After our reveals, we decided to collaborate again and a duet of 'I Do' seemed like the perfect song to share," said Blacc.

Added Rimes: "It was a joy to sing with Aloe again. The last song we recorded together was 'Spirit of Christmas' in 2015 for my holiday album, and we reconnected after our experience on The Masked Singer. 'I Do' is such a beautiful song and couldn't come at a better time. I always love creating with my friend and I'm happy we got to do it yet again."

In addition to being included in Blacc's "All Love Everything," the new duet version of "I Do" will also be featured on Rimes' forthcoming studio album, God's Work, to be released May 14. Rimes treated fans to the album's first track release, "Throw My Arms Around the World," following her win on The Masked Singer.

Stream the new duet here.