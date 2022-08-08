Pop star Allie X responds after being called a 'Karen' for leaving her dog in a car

"I regret doing anything that could hurt her in any way, and I won't do it again," Allie X said in a statement.

Canadian pop star Allie X has responded to allegations that she left her dog in a car while shopping at a California supermarket.

On Saturday, recording artist Simon Curtis tweeted a video reportedly showing the Super Sunset singer-songwriter and Canada's Drag Race season 1 guest judge leaving an Erewhon health food store with her dog in the backseat. His tweet called her a "disgusting Karen" in a message asking his followers to help identify her, as he alleged that police were called after he discovered a dog "pouring saliva in a locked car in the bald ass open sun with closed windows and no AC in 95 degree heat" for 20 minutes.

In her statement, Allie X said that she was gone for 11 minutes and that she had turned the air conditioning down to 60 degrees prior to leaving the dog, Koji, to nap in the vehicle.

"Koji was completely okay. I say those as facts, not defensively. I want to be clear that there was absolutely no 'crowd forming' around my car and absolutely nobody was 'watching a dog die for over twenty minutes,'" she wrote, referencing a series of the Curtis' tweets. "There would be footage if that was true. I wasn't laughing like a 'Karen,' I was laughing because I was frightened and uncomfortable of these two men outside of my car. These details matter, and because of the dramatizations I've received hundreds of attacks and death threats made more terrifying by the fact that this person posted my face and my identifiable information with the sole intent to dox me."

She went on to say that the experience "educated" her, and that she regrets doing anything that could've harmed Koji: "I won't do it again," she tweeted, adding that the dog "is in good health."

Allie X attends the Guo Pei Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France. Allie X | Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

"To the person who thought it necessary to do all this, thank you for your concern. I feel it necessary to say though, perhaps a conversation would have been more productive then [sic] what transpired?" she finished. "I certainly would have been happy to speak to you about Koji and her well-being if I hadn't been frightened of you and your aggressive behavior. Bullying me, making fun of the way I look etc feels like a strange way to fight for animal rights... so does using it as an opportunity fo promote your music?"

The last part of her message appeared to reference Curtis' follow-up tweets, in which he called her a "vile person and an unapologetic animal abuser," and prompted his followers to "stream my discography if you want clear skin and don't abuse dogs."

Curtis has yet to respond to Allie X's statement on social media.

Allie X first rose to prominence after releasing her 2014 single "Bitch." In addition to releasing several albums of her own, the 37-year-old has also written songs for artists like Troye Sivan, BTS, and Betty Who.

