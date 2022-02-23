All the romantic films Michael Bublé recreates all too well in his new music video

Michael Bublé has always been here for the lovers.

The crooner has made a living off his take on romantic standards, along with a bevy of new love songs ("Haven't Met You Yet," "Forever Now," etc.) to enhance the canon. But his latest music video, for new single "I"ll Never Not Love You," is an ode to a very specific type of love story — the ones made at the movies.

Bublé stars opposite his wife, Luisana Lopilato, in a recreation of iconic movie love scenes from classic (Casablanca) to modern (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). He warbles the new track, with Lopilato occasionally taking some vocals herself, all while popping into the roles across a litany of memorable sequences.

Here, we break down all the films in the order that they are referenced in the video.

Casablanca (1942)

The video opens on this all-time classic film, showcasing an actor in the guise of Sam the piano player tickling the ivories at Rick's Cafe in Casablanca. Bublé is Humphrey Bogart's Rick, sporting his white tuxedo, while Lopilato is Ingrid Bergman's Ilsa, catching a glimpse of her old lover across the cafe.

Michael Bublé Michael Bublé in 'I'll Never Not Love You' music video. | Credit: Michael Bublé/YouTube

They return to Casablanca later in the video, recreating the film's climactic farewell scene at the airport as Rick puts Ilsa on a plane, telling her "here's looking at you kid" and "we'll always have Paris."

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Here, Bublé and Lopilato are Michael Schoeffling and Molly Ringwald in the final scene of John Hughes' classic Sixteen Candles. As Jake and Samantha, they re-enact the movie's romantic ending where Jake brings Samantha a birthday cake with the titular sixteen candles, and they kiss over it.

Michael Bublé Michael Bublé in 'I'll Never Not Love You' music video. | Credit: Michael Bublé/YouTube

Jerry Maguire (1996)

This time Bublé and Lopilato take the shoes of Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger in this beloved Cameron Crowe title. They bring to life the famous "You Had Me at Hello" scene. Though we are starting to have a lot of questions about the licensing budget for this video — show me the money!

Love Actually (2003)

The video jumps from a '90s favorite to an early-aughts Christmas classic, Richard Curtis' Love Actually. There's one scene that is instantly recognizable from this ensemble rom-com, and that's the one where Andrew Lincoln's Mark finally confesses his feelings to Keira Knightley's Juliet with a series of handwritten cue cards and a taped recording of Christmas carols. This twist features the song lyrics on Bublé's cards, which feels significantly less problematic on the whole.

Michael Bublé Michael Bublé in 'I'll Never Not Love You' music video. | Credit: Michael Bublé/YouTube

The Notebook (2004)

For better or worse, this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' tragic love story is a touchstone for millennials. So, of course, Bublé and Lopilato had to recreate the scene where Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) finally realize she never got the year's worth of letters he sent, ending in a passionate, all-consuming rain-soaked kiss. But lest you think these cinematic Easter eggs are done, it wasn't over, it still isn't over.

Michael Bublé Michael Bublé in 'I'll Never Not Love You' music video. | Credit: Michael Bublé/YouTube

Titanic (1997)

Recovered emotionally from the sadness that is The Notebook? Good because the music video is here to make you cry with one of the most devastating love scenes ever created — the one where Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) slips away while he and Rose (Kate Winslet) float in the ocean awaiting rescue. We'll never let go of the many tears we've cried over this moment.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Blink and you might miss — or forget! — the visual reference to Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet (the only actress to get two moments in this music video!) to this Michael Gondry parable about a couple who chooses to erase each other from their memories.

Michael Bublé Michael Bublé in 'I'll Never Not Love You' music video. | Credit: Michael Bublé/YouTube

The Princess Bride (1987)

Bublé is a true child of the '80s, so it's fitting he would include this cult classic about Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and the stable-boy-turned-pirate, Westley (Cary Elwes), who loves her. They recreate the scene where Buttercup shoves the Dread Pirate Roberts down a hill, only for him to reveal he is Westley and the couple to reunite. It's a sequence in the video that is exactly as we wish.

Michael Bublé Michael Bublé in 'I'll Never Not Love You' music video. | Credit: Michael Bublé/YouTube

All Too Well (2021)

Yes, you're reading that right — included in this line-up of all-time classic romantic scenes is a recreation of a moment from Taylor Swift's short film, a music video for her new ten-minute version of "All Too Well." Lopilato becomes the pop star herself, while Bublé is Jake Gyllenhaal Dylan O'Brien, complete with that infamous red scarf.

Michael Bublé - I'll Never Not Love You (Official Music Video); Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film Luisana Lopilato in Michael Bublé's 'I'll Never Not Love You' music video. | Credit: Michael Bublé/YouTube; Taylor Swift/YouTube

Haven't Met You Yet (2009)

In one final meta twist, Bublé references his own music video for one of his biggest hit singles, "Haven't Met You Yet." He famously wrote the song for his wife and gave her a starring role in the music video as the girl he just hadn't yet met.

At this new video's conclusion, we return to the grocery store where he checks out with the same cashier from over a decade ago. Only this time, his music video daydreams are disrupted by his wife — and their three children, as well as the reveal that Lopilato is pregnant with their fourth child!