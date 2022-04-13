The Library of Congress inducted 25 new recordings into its collection this year, including 'Songs in A Minor,' 'Livin' La Vida Loca,' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'

A new class of recordings have been officially enshrined in the Library of Congress. On Wedensday, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced the latest batch of songs, albums, podcasts, radio broadcasts, and speeches to be added to the National Recording Registry. The list of honored artists includes Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, the Wu-Tang Clan, and more.

"The National Recording Registry reflects the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation's history and culture through recorded sound," Hayden said in a statement. "The national library is proud to help preserve these recordings, and we welcome the public's input. We received about 1,000 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry."

Library of Congress music Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, Wu-Tang Clan Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, and Wu-Tang Clan all had recordings added to the Library of Congress in 2022 | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The 25 recordings being honored this year bring the National Recording Registry's total volume up to 600. They range across genre, format, and time; the earliest is from 1921. While some items on the list are individual songs, others are whole albums — such as Keys' debut Songs in A Minor or the influential Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

"I'm so honored and grateful that Songs in A Minor, the entire album, gets to be recognized as such a powerful body of work that is just going to be timeless," Keys said of her album's induction into the registry.

Keys continued, "but what is it about (the album) that I think resonates with everybody for so long? I just think it was so pure. People hadn't quite seen a woman in Timberlands and cornrows and really straight 100% off of the streets of New York performing classical music and mixing it with soul music and R&B. And people could find themselves in it. And I love that."

Check out the full list of recordings being added to the National Recording Registry below.

"Harlem Strut" — James P. Johnson (1921) Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches (1933-1945) "Walking the Floor Over You" — Ernest Tubb (1941) (single) "On a Note of Triumph" (May 8, 1945) "Jesus Gave Me Water" — The Soul Stirrers (1950) (single) "Ellington at Newport" — Duke Ellington (1956) (album) "We Insist! Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite" — Max Roach (1960) (album) "The Christmas Song" — Nat King Cole (1961) (single) "Tonight's the Night" — The Shirelles (1961) (album) "Moon River" — Andy Williams (1962) (single) "In C" — Terry Riley (1968) (album) "It's a Small World" — The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964) (single) "Reach Out, I'll Be There" — The Four Tops (1966) (single) Hank Aaron's 715th Career Home Run (April 8, 1974) "Bohemian Rhapsody" — Queen (1975) (single) "Don't Stop Believin'" — Journey (1981) (single) "Canciones de Mi Padre" — Linda Ronstadt (1987) (album) "Nick of Time" — Bonnie Raitt (1989) (album) "The Low End Theory" — A Tribe Called Quest (1991) (album) "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" — Wu-Tang Clan (1993) (album) "Buena Vista Social Club" (1997) (album) "Livin' La Vida Loca" — Ricky Martin (1999) (single) "Songs in A Minor" — Alicia Keys (2001) (album) WNYC broadcasts for the day of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001) "WTF with Marc Maron" (Guest: Robin Williams) (April 26, 2010)

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.