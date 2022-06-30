The singer celebrated the late drummer during a performance of "Ironic."

Alanis Morissette marked the loss of her former collaborator Taylor Hawkins with a heartfelt tribute on Thursday.

During a concert at London's 02 Arena on Thursday night, the singer celebrated the late drummer during a performance of her 1996 hit "Ironic." The touching moment featured a video montage of the pair together with the dedication "In Memory of Taylor Hawkins."

Hawkins was a member of Morissette's live band in 1995 during her Jagged Little Pill tour. The two would go on to work together until 1997, when Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters, his band with Dave Grohl.

Alanis Morissette Performs At The O2 Arena Alanis Morissette performs at the O2 Arena in London. | Credit: Robin Little/Redferns

Last night's show was part of the 25th anniversary of her iconic Jagged Little Pill album, which had been pushed back initially amid COVID-19 concerns.

Morissette is set to take the stage to honor of Hawkins in September as part of a pair of star-studded tributes to the musician held in both London and Los Angeles.

She will appear at the Sept. 27 event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with other headliners including Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Chad Smith, Brad Wilk, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, and more.

Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Supergrass, Chrissie Hynde, and Mark Ronson have been tapped for the Sept. 3 event.

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March at the age of 50. During the tragic event, he and the Foo Fighters were in the city to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic. An immediate cause of death has not been determined.

