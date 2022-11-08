Morissette expressed admiration for Rodrigo and the other women who participated in the induction ceremony, but still chose to back out of a planned performance.

Alanis Morissette slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as "an environment that reduces women" after pulling out of a planned performance alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Saturday's induction ceremony.

Her comments came after Page Six reported that the 48-year-old alt-rock icon rehearsed a tribute to 2022 inductee Carly Simon with Rodrigo on Friday, but later backed out of their rendition of the singer-songwriter's signature tune "You're So Vain."

"There are some mis-informed rumblings about my not performing at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benetar [sic] and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles--and all the amazing people and artists who were there," Morissette wrote late Monday on her Instagram Story.

Alanis Morissette Credit: Alanis Morissette/Instagram

She continued, noting that she's "spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation, and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career."

Morissette indicated that she "tolerated it" and "sucked it up" in order to connect with her supporters over the years, but she did not feel that moving forward with the Rock Hall set was the right fit for her.

"It's hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us," she wrote. "Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I'll continue to show up in those environments with bells on."

Morissette did not elaborate on a specific instance that prompted her to release a statement. EW has reached out to her representatives — as well as those for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Rodrigo — for comment.

Alanis Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo attend the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Alanis Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo | Credit: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Morissette has long been open about overcoming mistreatment in the entertainment industry. In the 2021 Alison Klayman-directed HBO documentary feature Jagged, Morissette spoke candidly about being raped while she was a teenager.

"Me not telling specific information about my experience as a teenager was almost solely around wanting to protect my parents, protect my brothers, protect future partners, protect myself, protect my physical safety," she said. "It was a lot of shame around having any kind of victimization of any kind, and it took me years in therapy to even admit that there had been any kind of victimization on my part. I'd always say, 'I was consenting,' then I'd be reminded, hey, you were 15. You're not consenting at 15. Now, I'm like, oh, yeah, they're all pedophiles. All statutory rape."

Though she participated in interviews for the film, she later spoke out against it, saying that she "won't be supporting someone else's reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell."

After rising to prominence with her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, which went on to sell 33 million copies worldwide and solidified her as a leading voice for women's equality in music, the Canadian star subsequently released seven full-length albums of original material. She also appeared in several film roles, including playing God in the 1999 movie Dogma, and adapted Jagged Little Pill as a stage musical production in 2018.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.