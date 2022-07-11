Try to sing the empowerment anthem now and not think about freshly cultivated lawns…you can't do it, can you?

Alanis Morissette has an epic field day after landscaping company with her name goes viral

It appears jokes involving Alanis Morissette and lawn care are not "Uninvited."

Over the weekend, a Twitter user shared an image of a truck for Alanis Landscaping with a clever reference to the singer as part of a mock tagline for the the company: "You Outta Mow."

The joke quickly went viral, with Morissette herself planting her own humorous spin into the mix.

Paging Weird Al Yankovic in 1995, who could have had a (literal) field day with this parody version of the track. Maybe there's room for it in a future Broadway revival of the Jagged Little Pill stage show.

This isn't the first time we've seen landscaping puns take off in an epic way, but thankfully this time it's less tragically funny and more about collective enjoyment.

Morissette has been reaffirming her place in pop culture as of late, playing on our love of nostalgic comfort by heading out on tour for the 25th anniversary celebration of her iconic Jagged Little Pill album. The performer has also recently joined Olivia Rodrigo for a duet version of You Outta Know. She's very much an evergreen celebrity.

Try to sing along to the empowerment anthem now and not think about freshly cultivated lawns…you can't do it, can you?

