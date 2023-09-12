Aerosmith is pressing pause on their farewell tour after frontman Steven Tyler suffered a vocal cord injury over the weekend.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band announced that they are postponing six shows on their current Peace Out tour — which have already been rescheduled for January and February of next year — to allow time for Tyler to heal.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith Steven Tyler of Aerosmith | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler explained in a social media statement on Monday. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The band will now play in Detroit on Jan. 29, Chicago on Feb. 14, Washington, D.C. on Feb. 17, Toronto on Feb. 21, Raleigh on Feb. 26, and Cleveland on Feb. 29. According to the statement, all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates, and refunds will be made available for those now unable to attend.

Aerosmith kicked off its Peace Out tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 2, performing a medley of their greatest hits including "Sweet Emotion," "Walk This Way," "I Don't Want to Miss A Thing," and more.

The Grammy winners announced they would be hitting the road together one last time in May. "It's not goodbye, it's PEACE OUT!" members Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford said in a joint statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

