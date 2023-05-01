Aerosmith set to 'Peace Out' with farewell tour

It's been half a century since the release of Aerosmith's self-titled debut, and the iconic rock band is ready unplug the amps — after a 40-date farewell tour.

The group announced the news on Monday, telling fans in a joint statement to get ready for an epic show. "It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

Aerosmith Aerosmith | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Peace Out farewell tour will kick off on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and include stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Austin, Seattle, Chicago and Toronto, among other cities. Before the tour wraps on January 26 in Montreal, the group will take the stage for a New Year's Eve show in their hometown of Boston. The Black Crowes will serve as the tour's opening act.

Watch a cameo-filled teaser for the tour below and see a full list of tour dates on the band's website.

Members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford will all be part of the tour, though drummer Joey Kramer will be sitting this one out.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed," the band said in a statement.

The news comes amid a lawsuit accusing frontman Tyler of child sexual abuse. Julia Misley filed a complaint against Tyler under the California Child Victims Act accusing him of sexual assault, coercion of an abortion, and involuntary infamy. She maintains that the musician used his status to "groom, manipulate, exploit, [and] sexually assault" her during a three-year relationship that she says began when she was 16 and Tyler was in his 20s.

Last month, Tyler issued a denial and called for the case to be dismissed, saying he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation" and maintains that his actions at the time "were legitimate, good faith, justified, nondiscriminatory, and/or non-retaliatory."