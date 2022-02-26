EW exclusively reveals the RuPaul's Drag Race alum's new Party Your World tour dates as the singer-songwriter previews new music and a "fun, loud, and punk" vibe on the road.

Adore Delano teases 'balls to the walls' punk-party fantasy (and new music) on Party Your World tour dates

Adore Delano is ready to unleash the party animal she caged throughout quarantine, and EW can exclusively reveal the full list of tour dates for the Billboard-charting artist and RuPaul's Drag Race icon's massive Party Your World tour set to trot the globe through 2023.

"We're going balls to the walls," Adore tells EW of the tour's vibe, which she's been "vision-boarding" throughout quarantine as a way to "release all of this pent-up energy" she's had across the last two years. "I want it to be a nostalgic fast-forward into tomorrow's scene. I want to include things the kids can sing along to, but also some covers and new stuff as well. I've been writing a lot of poetry, hopefully, I'll have some new songs by then to surprise the children."

The 32-year-old says she's currently sifting through her back catalog of hits to make the tour's setlist, which will include material from all three of her solo albums — including 2014's dance-pop opus Till Death Do Us Party, which blazed a trail for drag artists upon reaching No. 59 on the Billboard 200 — among her grunged-up takes on some pop-rock and R&B classics from Bon Jovi, TLC, and more.

She also says her new music will reflect the evolution she's gone on throughout her career so far, and promises that the accompanying stage production will deliver the "fun, loud, and punk" vibe she's synonymous with.

"I definitely want to visit back to the pop era, but I always have that grit in my soul that I can't shake off," she says of what attendees can expect from new music. "You can hear it in the earlier albums as well. It's a pop-influenced vibe, but there's that little grunge girl in me who can't go to sleep."

Artist presale tickets are now available at adoredelanolive.com. Other presale tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, with general tickets available starting March 2 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

See Adore Delano's full Party Your World tour dates — which kick off in Europe in August before wrapping in North America in early 2023 — below.

Adore Delano Tour 'Drag Race' alum Adore Delano teases punk-party fantasy on new 'Party Your World' tour dates. | Credit: Courtesy of Five Senses Reeling

Europe

August 30, 2022 – DUBLIN - Button Factory

September 1, 2022 – DUNDEE - Church

September 2, 2022 – EDINBURGH - Liquid Rooms

September 3, 2022– GLASGOW - Slay

September 5, 2022 – NOTTINGHAM - Rescue Rooms

September 6, 2022– LIVERPOOL - O2 Academy 2

September 7, 2022 – MANCHESTER - Club Academy

September 9, 2022 – BIRMINGHAM - Asylum

September 11, 2022 – SHEFFIELD - The Leadmill

September 13, 2022 – CARDIFF - Y Plas

September 14, 2022 – BRISTOL - The Fleece

September 15, 2022 – BRIGHTON - Concorde 2

September 16, 2022 – LONDON - Heaven

September 19, 2022 – READING - SUB89

September 21, 2022 – SOUTHAMPTON - The 1865

September 24, 2022 - BRUSSELS - La Madeleine

September 25, 2022 – AMSTERDAM - Melkweg

September 26, 2022 – COLOGNE - Gloria

September 27, 2022 – BERLIN - Metropol

September 30, 2022 – WARSAW - Centrum

October 1, 2022 – DENMARK - Studie 2, DR Koncerthuset

Australia

November 10, 2022 – MELBOURNE - The Croxton

November 11, 2022 – BRISBANE - Triffid

November 12, 2022 – SYDNEY - Metro

South America

November 18, 2022 - SÃO PAULO - Fabrique

November 19, 2022 - BUENOS AIRES - Teatro Vorterix

November 20, 2022 – SANTIAGO - Bunker

North America

November 22, 2022 - MEXICO CITY - Auditorio BB

January 31, 2023 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Whisky A Go Go

February 1, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OASIS

February 3, 2023 - PORTLAND, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

February 4, 2023 - SEATTLE, WA - The Crocodile

February 7, 2023 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Metro Music Hall

February 9, 2023 - DENVER, CO - The Oriental Theater

February 11, 2023 - LINCOLN, NE - Bourbon Theatre

February 12, 2023 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Fine Line

February 14, 2023 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Pabst Theater

February 15, 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - Metro

February 16, 2023 - DETROIT, MI - The Magic Bag

February 18, 2023 - NEW YORK, NY - Gramercy Theatre

February 19, 2023 - BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

February 21, 2023 - BOSTON, MA - Royale

February 22, 2023 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Foundry

February 23, 2023 - WASHINGTON, DC - Black Cat

February 25, 2023 - ATLANTA, GA - The Masquerade - Hell

February 27, 2023 - ORLANDO, FL - The Beacham

March 1, 2023 - HOUSTON, TX - The Heights

March 2, 2023 - DALLAS, TX - The Kessler

March 3, 2023 - AUSTIN, TX - Parish

