Adore Delano teases 'balls to the walls' punk-party fantasy (and new music) on Party Your World tour dates
Adore Delano is ready to unleash the party animal she caged throughout quarantine, and EW can exclusively reveal the full list of tour dates for the Billboard-charting artist and RuPaul's Drag Race icon's massive Party Your World tour set to trot the globe through 2023.
"We're going balls to the walls," Adore tells EW of the tour's vibe, which she's been "vision-boarding" throughout quarantine as a way to "release all of this pent-up energy" she's had across the last two years. "I want it to be a nostalgic fast-forward into tomorrow's scene. I want to include things the kids can sing along to, but also some covers and new stuff as well. I've been writing a lot of poetry, hopefully, I'll have some new songs by then to surprise the children."
The 32-year-old says she's currently sifting through her back catalog of hits to make the tour's setlist, which will include material from all three of her solo albums — including 2014's dance-pop opus Till Death Do Us Party, which blazed a trail for drag artists upon reaching No. 59 on the Billboard 200 — among her grunged-up takes on some pop-rock and R&B classics from Bon Jovi, TLC, and more.
She also says her new music will reflect the evolution she's gone on throughout her career so far, and promises that the accompanying stage production will deliver the "fun, loud, and punk" vibe she's synonymous with.
"I definitely want to visit back to the pop era, but I always have that grit in my soul that I can't shake off," she says of what attendees can expect from new music. "You can hear it in the earlier albums as well. It's a pop-influenced vibe, but there's that little grunge girl in me who can't go to sleep."
Artist presale tickets are now available at adoredelanolive.com. Other presale tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, with general tickets available starting March 2 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.
See Adore Delano's full Party Your World tour dates — which kick off in Europe in August before wrapping in North America in early 2023 — below.
Europe
August 30, 2022 – DUBLIN - Button Factory
September 1, 2022 – DUNDEE - Church
September 2, 2022 – EDINBURGH - Liquid Rooms
September 3, 2022– GLASGOW - Slay
September 5, 2022 – NOTTINGHAM - Rescue Rooms
September 6, 2022– LIVERPOOL - O2 Academy 2
September 7, 2022 – MANCHESTER - Club Academy
September 9, 2022 – BIRMINGHAM - Asylum
September 11, 2022 – SHEFFIELD - The Leadmill
September 13, 2022 – CARDIFF - Y Plas
September 14, 2022 – BRISTOL - The Fleece
September 15, 2022 – BRIGHTON - Concorde 2
September 16, 2022 – LONDON - Heaven
September 19, 2022 – READING - SUB89
September 21, 2022 – SOUTHAMPTON - The 1865
September 24, 2022 - BRUSSELS - La Madeleine
September 25, 2022 – AMSTERDAM - Melkweg
September 26, 2022 – COLOGNE - Gloria
September 27, 2022 – BERLIN - Metropol
September 30, 2022 – WARSAW - Centrum
October 1, 2022 – DENMARK - Studie 2, DR Koncerthuset
Australia
November 10, 2022 – MELBOURNE - The Croxton
November 11, 2022 – BRISBANE - Triffid
November 12, 2022 – SYDNEY - Metro
South America
November 18, 2022 - SÃO PAULO - Fabrique
November 19, 2022 - BUENOS AIRES - Teatro Vorterix
November 20, 2022 – SANTIAGO - Bunker
North America
November 22, 2022 - MEXICO CITY - Auditorio BB
January 31, 2023 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Whisky A Go Go
February 1, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OASIS
February 3, 2023 - PORTLAND, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
February 4, 2023 - SEATTLE, WA - The Crocodile
February 7, 2023 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Metro Music Hall
February 9, 2023 - DENVER, CO - The Oriental Theater
February 11, 2023 - LINCOLN, NE - Bourbon Theatre
February 12, 2023 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Fine Line
February 14, 2023 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Pabst Theater
February 15, 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - Metro
February 16, 2023 - DETROIT, MI - The Magic Bag
February 18, 2023 - NEW YORK, NY - Gramercy Theatre
February 19, 2023 - BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
February 21, 2023 - BOSTON, MA - Royale
February 22, 2023 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Foundry
February 23, 2023 - WASHINGTON, DC - Black Cat
February 25, 2023 - ATLANTA, GA - The Masquerade - Hell
February 27, 2023 - ORLANDO, FL - The Beacham
March 1, 2023 - HOUSTON, TX - The Heights
March 2, 2023 - DALLAS, TX - The Kessler
March 3, 2023 - AUSTIN, TX - Parish

